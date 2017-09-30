College Football Today with Local, ACC and State-wide games(9/30/17)
Locals:
Guilford College(2-1) at Jacksonville(2-10 1pm…Game can be viewed on ESPN 3
Greensboro College(1-2) at Maryville College 1pm
N.C. A&T(4-0) at South Carolina State(1-2) 6pm
Albany(3-10 at Elon(3-1) 2pm
Florida State(0-2) at Wake Forest(4-0) 3:30pm
Winston-Salem State(2-2) at Lincoln University 6pm
ACC:
Friday night:Miami 31, Duke 6
North Carolina at Georgia Tech NOON
Syracuse at N.C. State 12:30pm
Rice at Pitt NOON
Central Michigan at Boston College 1pm
Murray State at Louisville 3:30pm
Clemson at Virginia Tech 8pm
State-wide:
South Florida(4-0) at East Carolina(1-3) NOON
Morehead State(2-2) at Campbell(2-2) 2pm
UNC-Pembroke(1-3) at Newberry 4pm
Western Carolina(3-1) at Chattanooga(1-3) 6pm
Charlotte(0-4) at Florida International(2-1) 7pm
