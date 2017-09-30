College Football Today with Local, ACC and State-wide games(9/30/17)

Locals:

Guilford College(2-1) at Jacksonville(2-10 1pm…Game can be viewed on ESPN 3

Greensboro College(1-2) at Maryville College 1pm

N.C. A&T(4-0) at South Carolina State(1-2) 6pm

Albany(3-10 at Elon(3-1) 2pm

Florida State(0-2) at Wake Forest(4-0) 3:30pm

Winston-Salem State(2-2) at Lincoln University 6pm

ACC:

Friday night:Miami 31, Duke 6

North Carolina at Georgia Tech NOON

Syracuse at N.C. State 12:30pm

Rice at Pitt NOON

Central Michigan at Boston College 1pm

Murray State at Louisville 3:30pm

Clemson at Virginia Tech 8pm

State-wide:

South Florida(4-0) at East Carolina(1-3) NOON

Morehead State(2-2) at Campbell(2-2) 2pm

UNC-Pembroke(1-3) at Newberry 4pm

Western Carolina(3-1) at Chattanooga(1-3) 6pm

Charlotte(0-4) at Florida International(2-1) 7pm