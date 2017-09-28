Winter hits Greensboro College early, as GC Pride add Adria Winter to Pride Sports Information Staff

Winter Added To Pride Sports Information Staff

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Greensboro College has named Adria Winter assistant sports information director, Director of Sports Information Wes Gullett announced Thursday.

“I am extremely excited to welcome Adria to our sports information staff,” Gullett said. “Adria brings a lot of passion, energy and love for sports to our department, and she will be a tremendous asset to the entire Greensboro College athletics family.”

Adria is a native of Fayetteville, N.C. and received her bachelor’s degree in kinesiology in December 2016 from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

Growing up, Adria was a competitive dancer and cheerleader for 14 years and captured multiple state and national championship titles. She also was an assistant dance instructor and a staff member for Edge Cheer & Dance.

But she always loved all sports.

“When I was in high school, I was that one cheerleader that would have her head turned around, facing the field in the middle of a cheer,” Adria said. “It was my mother’s idea to put me into cheer and dance when I was younger, but it was my grandfather who helped me realize my love and passion for major sports.

“I am very excited to join the Pride. My ultimate goal is to help bring more attention and press to the athletics department by shining a bright light on our talented athletes.”

