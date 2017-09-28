Elon WSOC Phoenix Unable to Overcome Early Deficit in 2-1 Loss at Towson

TOWSON, Md. – Kendall Ballotti scored in the 79th minute to lead Elon University women’s soccer’s attempt to come back from a two-goal deficit, but the Towson Tigers held on for the 2-1 victory on Thursday, Sept. 28, at Tiger Soccer Complex.

BOX SCORE

“We were on the front foot today, and doing some great things, especially in the first half,” said head coach Chris Neal. “We continued to create a lot of final third entries but our decision making and execution near Towson’s goal was just off. That was difference today. We have to find ways, each match, to put the ball in the back of the net. Defensively, it was one of those days where we only allow Towson three shots on target but two find the back of the net. As frustrating as it is, we must stand up, dust ourselves off, and put away our chances at College of Charleston on Sunday.”

The Phoenix falls to 7-4-2 overall and 0-2-1 in CAA play after the loss, while Towson improves to 4-6-1 overall and 1-1-0 in CAA action following the victory.

HIGHLIGHTS

Elon has the attacking mindset right out of the gate, outshooting Towson 6-2 in the first 30 minutes. Grace Bennett had a great opportunity in the box in the 26th minute, but a defender for the Tigers made a block.

Towson struck first against the run of play in the 34th minute, as Maddie Bove received a through ball from Afton Kalkoske, beat Elon goalkeeper Hanna Macaulay to the ball, and finished to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead going into halftime.

The Phoenix got the second half started off on the right foot, as Meredith Christopher forced Towson goalkeeper Taylor Sebolao to make a good save in the 49th minute.

Elon earned a free kick in the 64th minute and had two more chances. Hannah Doherty’s sliding shot off the free kick delivery was blocked and her follow-up seconds later missed over the bar.

Then, Sam Lotti extended Towson’s lead less than two minutes later. Lotti pounced on a header by Madi Lawrence, which was blocked by an Elon defender, and she finished inside the six-yard box to put Towson on top 2-0 in the 66th minute.

The Phoenix began to increase the tempo trailing by two and won a corner kick with just over 11 minutes to play. Doherty’s delivery found Ballotti on the back post and her header cut into Towson’s lead 2-1 in the 79th minute.

The match ended in a flurry of Phoenix chances. Carson Jones had a shot saved, Tori Baliatico had an attempt blocked, and a Tigers defender cleared a ball off the end line in the final minute, and Towson was able to hold on for the win.

NOTES

– The Phoenix created more chances overall winning the shot count 15-10 over 90 minutes. Elon also had a 5-0 advantage in the corner count.

– With the win, Towson now leads 3-1 overall in the all-time series.

– Kendall Ballotti scored her 10th career goal and third of the season for the Phoenix in the 79th minute.

UP NEXT

The Phoenix closes out week two of CAA action at College of Charleston on Sunday, Oct. 1. The match will kick off at 1 p.m.