Dig Pink Volleyball Night at Northern Guilford High School
Olivia Griffith, senior, organized the Nighthawks volleyball team Dig Pink event on September 26th during a conference game versus Northeast Guilford High School.
The Nighthawks defeated Northeast in three sets (25-6; 25-6, 25-3).
Corporate sponsors for the event were Summerfield Family Dentistry, Omega Sports, Uptown Charlies, and The Produce Box.
Proceeds of $587 will be donated to Alight Program at Moses Cone Hospital, which assists breast cancer patients and their families.
Lady Nighthawks are 13-5 overall and 7-2 in league play.
