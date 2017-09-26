This Week’s Associated Press/AP High School Football Top Ten Polls have Dudley #1 and Page at #8

The new AP/Associated Press Football Polls are in with the Dudley Panthers at #1 in the 3-A Poll and the Page Pirates #8 in the 4-A Poll….Dudley topped Page 19-14 earlier this season….This Friday night it is Dudley(5-0) at Southwest Guilford(4-2) and Page(5-1) at East Forsyth(4-1)….East Forsyth is at #10 in this week’s AP 4-A Poll….

CLICK HERE to see all of the AP Polls for this week with Dudley, Page, Eastern Alamance, Western Alamance and Reidsville all on board…