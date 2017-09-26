HPU Women’s Golf Places Seventh at Pirate Collegiate Classic

• The Panthers finished seventh with a final score of 922.

• Sophomore Samantha Vodry shot a team-best 3-over 75 in the final round.

• HPU is next in action Oct. 2-3 at the Starmount Fall Classic in Greensboro.

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The High Point University women’s golf team moved up two positions on the final day to place seventh at the Pirate Collegiate Classic Tuesday (Sept. 26) on the Greenville Country Club (Par 72, 6,105 yards) in Greenville.

HPU placed seventh in the team standings after finishing the event with a third-round 306, same as the second round, to conclude with a 922. The Purple & White finished ahead of Big South rivals Presbyterian, Gardner-Webb, Charleston Southern, UNC Asheville and Longwood. Host East Carolina took home the team title with an 865.

“I am proud of the way the girls fought today to improve our position,” HPU head coach Alexis Bennett said. “We just couldn’t seem to get the putts to fall our way to allow us to get on any kind of a run. It was also really encouraging to see everyone step up at different points this week, we certainly showed just how much more depth we have this season. This was an important step in our development.

“I’m looking even more forward to next week now as we are playing so close to home and all eight players will see action.”

Sophomore Samantha Vodry led the Panthers in the third round with a 3-over 75 to finish with a 236. Senior Cayla Smith led the squad with a 229 for the tournament after shooting a 79 on Tuesday.

Sophomores Tonrak Tasaso and Anna-Marie Kuenzle each shot a 4-over 76 in the third round and finished with totals of 230 and 237, respectively. Freshman Anna Holmberg finished with a 233 after shooting a final-round 81.

The Panthers return to action Oct. 2-3 for the Starmount Fall Classic in Greensboro.