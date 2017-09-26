Elon Men’s Golf Completes Day One of Patriot Intercollegiate

CENTREVILLE, Va. – The Elon University men’s golf team completed the first round and got through most of the second round before play was suspended due to darkness on day one of the Patriot Intercollegiate Monday, Sept. 25, at Chantilly National Golf & Country Club.

DAY ONE RESULTS

Jake Leavitt’s opening round of one-under par 71 highlighted the first day of the tournament for the Phoenix. After the first round of official scores had been submitted, Elon sits in ninth overall after shooting a 14-over 302 and making 17 birdies in the first round. The Phoenix finds itself just nine strokes outside of the top-5.

HIGHLIGHTS

Leavitt carded a team-high seven birdies and nine pars in the opening round and is tied for eighth individually, just four stokes off the lead.

Freshmen Quade Lukes and Dustin Blank each had solid first-round debuts for the Phoenix making four birdies each. Lukes carded an even-par 72, and is tied for 16th individually. Blank, competing as an individual, finished with a four-over 76 in the first round, and is tied for 44th overall.

Additionally for the Phoenix, William Harwood is tied for 64th overall and Charlie May is tied for 69th after the first round of action. Philip Loeb is tied for 81st overall to round out Elon’s competitors.

UP NEXT

The Phoenix will complete the second round before immediately teeing off the final round of the Patriot Intercollegiate tomorrow morning.

Patriot Intercollegiate

Sept. 25-26 | Centreville, Va.

Round 1 – Team Standings

1. Delaware (288) E

2. Bethune-Cookman (289) +1

3. Appalachian State (292) +4

T4. George Mason (293) +5

T4. FGCU (293) +5

6. St. Bonaventure (294) +6

7. Georgetown (295) +7

8. Saint Joseph’s (PA) (299) +11

9. Elon (302) +14

10. Longwood (304) +16

T11. Columbia (307) +19

T11. Lafayette College (307) +19

13. Wagner College (308) +20

14. Villanova (311) +23

T15. McDaniel College (317) +29

T15. St. John’s (317) +29

Round 1 – Elon Individuals

T8. Jake Leavitt (71) -1

T16. Quade Lukes (72) E

T44. Dustin Blank (76) +4

T64. William Harwood (79) +7

T69. Charlie May (80) +8

T81. Philip Loeb (82) +10