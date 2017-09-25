T. Wingate Andrews High School Athletics for the Week of 9/25-9/30/17:Football Friday at Reidsville HS

Posted by Press Release on September 25, 2017 at 11:11 am under High School | Be the First to Comment

Monday, September 25
5:30 PM Women’s Varsity Volleyball Simon G Atkins Away
6:00 PM Men’s Varsity Soccer Providence Grove High School Away

Tuesday, September 26
6:00 PM Women’s Varsity Volleyball OPEN DATE Home

Wednesday, September 27
5:30 PM Women’s Varsity Volleyball Ben L. Smith High School Away
6:00 PM Men’s Varsity Soccer Trinity High School Away

Thursday, September 28
5:30 PM Men’s Varsity Soccer Simon G Atkins Home
6:00 PM Women’s Varsity Volleyball Eastern Randolph High School PAC 7 2A Match Home
7:00 PM Men’s Junior Varsity Football Reidsville High School Home

Friday, September 29
7:30 PM Men’s Varsity Football Reidsville High School Away

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

CAPTCHA

*

home top