T. Wingate Andrews High School Athletics for the Week of 9/25-9/30/17:Football Friday at Reidsville HS
Monday, September 25
5:30 PM Women’s Varsity Volleyball Simon G Atkins Away
6:00 PM Men’s Varsity Soccer Providence Grove High School Away
Tuesday, September 26
6:00 PM Women’s Varsity Volleyball OPEN DATE Home
Wednesday, September 27
5:30 PM Women’s Varsity Volleyball Ben L. Smith High School Away
6:00 PM Men’s Varsity Soccer Trinity High School Away
Thursday, September 28
5:30 PM Men’s Varsity Soccer Simon G Atkins Home
6:00 PM Women’s Varsity Volleyball Eastern Randolph High School PAC 7 2A Match Home
7:00 PM Men’s Junior Varsity Football Reidsville High School Home
Friday, September 29
7:30 PM Men’s Varsity Football Reidsville High School Away
