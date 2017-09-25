Elon’s Carpenter Wins Volleyball CAA Rookie of the Week

RICHMOND, Va. – Elon University rookie middle blocker Courtney Carpenter was named the Colonial Athletic Association volleyball Rookie of the Week on Monday afternoon, Sept. 25. The honor is her first-career award from the conference.

Carpenter posted a team-best .410 hitting percentage with 19 kills to just three errors while averaging 1.0 blocks per set in Elon’s 1-1 weekend against Towson and Delaware. Carpenter finished with 10 kills and a .421 hitting percentage against the Tigers, but outdid herself on Saturday against the Blue Hens with nine kills and a .400 hitting percentage while tying her season high with eight blocks in the five-set win.

This week, Carpenter shared Rookie of the Week accolades with Emma Price of Hofstra. Amy Underdown of Northeastern was named Offensive Player of the Week and Julia Hayes of Delaware earned Defensive Player of the Week.

The award marks Elon’s second Rookie of the Week honor of the season. Kodi Garcia earned the first one of the year on Aug. 28 after a stellar opening weekend in the Charlotte Invitational.

Elon returns to action Monday night against James Madison. First serve is set for 7 p.m. The match is the third in a four-match homestand that will close Thursday, Sept. 28, when the Phoenix hosts William & Mary at 7 p.m.