Rico, Port Earn Trips to Elon Men’s Tennis Invitational Draw Finals

ELON, N.C. – Louis Rico and Neal Port of the Elon University men’s tennis team reached the finals of their respective draws in the Elon Invitational, winning two matches apiece in the event on Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center.

DRAWS

THE RUNDOWN

In Phoenix Singles, Rico took a pair of victories over Andrew Sinai of UNC Asheville (6-2, 6-2) and Ryan Khan of College of Charleston (4-6, 7-5, ret.). He’ll take on Drew Singerman of Furman on Sunday morning. In the Powell Singles draws, Port earned three-set wins over Jorge Barta of North Carolina A&T (6-7, 6-1, 6-2) and Easton Thomas of College of Charleston (4-6, 7-5, 7-5). Port will battle East Carolina’s Will Bissett on Sunday morning for the title.

In all, seven of Elon’s nine players have earned at least two singles victories in this weekend’s event. Mario Paccini, Salvador Mijares, Kyle Frankel, Camilo Ponce and Jacob Bicknell are all 2-1 this weekend while Rico and Port are 3-0 and set to compete for the titles Sunday.

UP NEXT

The Phoenix will close the Elon Invitational on Sunday, Sept. 24, with doubles finals set to be played first thing in the morning before being followed by singles finals.

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Maroon Singles

QF: Mario Paccini (Elon) def. Carlos Kelaidis (Clemson) 6-1, 3-6, 6-3

SF: Diego Quiroz (Winthrop) def. Mario Paccini (Elon) 6-4, 6-7, 6-1

CQF: Salvador Mijares (Elon) def. Rux Teixeira (Winthrop) by default

CSF: Salvador Mijares (Elon) def. Freedie McGeehan (ECU) 6-3, 6-4

Gold Singles

QF: Jake Munns (Furman) def. Felipe Osses-Konig (Elon) 6-3, 6-3

Theofanis Kontopoulos (NCCU) def. Felipe Osses-Konig (Elon) 6-3, 7-5

QF: Oliver Palmer (UNCG) def. Kyle Frankel (Elon) 6-4, 7-5

Kyle Frankel (Elon) def. Gabriel Dias (Winthrop) 6-4, 5-7, 1-0 (7)

QF: Beau Pelletier (Clemson) def. Camilo Ponce (Elon) 6-2, 6-3

Camilo Ponce (Elon) def. Vlad Anghel (ECU) 6-2, 6-2

Phoenix Singles

QF: Louis Rico (Elon) def. Andrew Sinai (UNCA) 6-2, 6-2

SF: Louis Rico (Elon) def. Ryan Khan (CofC) 4-6, 7-5, ret.

QF: Zak Talic (CCU) def. Jacob Bicknell (Elon) 0-6, 6-4, 6-2

Jacob Bicknell (Elon) def. Chesco Cori (CCU) 7-5, 4-6, 1-0 (9)

Powell Singles

QF: Neal Port (Elon) def. Jorge Barta (NC A&T) 6-7, 6-1, 6-2

SF: Neal Port (Elon) def. Easton Thomas (CofC) 4-6, 7-5, 7-5

CQF: Taylor Foote (Elon) def. Ed Colclough (UNCA) 7-6, 7-5

CSF: Tate Steinhour (JMU) def. Taylor Foote (Elon) 6-2, 6-3