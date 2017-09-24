Peraza’s Overtime Goal Lifts Greensboro College Pride Men Past Averett In Conference Play

Peraza’s Overtime Goal Lifts Pride Men Past Averett In Conference Play

Courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College SID

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Gerardo Peraza tallied two goals and one assist as the Greensboro College men’s soccer team defeated the Cougars of Averett University in USA South Athletic Conference play, 4-3, in overtime.

Greensboro was able to take an early one-goal lead but Averett responded back in the 28th minute to tie the score.

Following the Cougars goal, Greensboro began to press forward and was able to regain the lead after Peraza struck for his first goal of the contest in the 34th minute.

However, Averett scored the final two goals of the half to take a 3-2 halftime lead.

The score then remained the same for the first 18 minutes of the second half until Jacob Owens scored his first goal of the season, off a Peraza assist, to tie the game a three.

After both teams failed to capitalize on their opportunities over the final 27 minutes of regulation, Greensboro struck just 39 seconds into the overtime period when Peraza struck his shot into the lower right corner of the goal to secure the victory.

“I am proud of the determination and fight from our group to come back and win,” Assistant Coach Brian White said. “However, we need to learn from this game moving forward into what is going to be a massive week in terms of achieving what we have set out to do.”

Caelan Kohut picked up the win in goal for the Pride after recording three saves, while Marius Olavesen took the loss for Averett.

The Pride men will return to action at 4 p.m. Wednesday when they travel to USA South foe North Carolina Wesleyan. For more information on Greensboro College men’s soccer, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.