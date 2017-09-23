Phoenix Complete First Day of Elon Men’s Tennis Invitational

ELON, N.C. – Elon University men’s tennis completed its first day of the Elon Invitational at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center on Friday, Sept. 22, with seven of its nine singles players earning first-round wins.

DRAWS

THE RUNDOWN

In Maroon Singles action, Mario Paccini earned a straight-set victory over Damon Roberts of James Madison to advance to Saturday’s quarterfinals. In the Gold Singles draw, Felipe Osses-Konig, Kyle Frankel and Camilo Ponce defeated opponents from Winthrop, East Carolina and UNC Asheville, respectively, to reach the quarters while Louis Rico and Jacob Bicknell both won in the Phoenix Singles draw over opponents from Coastal Carolina and James Madison. Neal Port also picked up a three-set victory over Ian Melnik of UNCG in the Powell Singles draws.

Doubles wasn’t nearly as kind to the Phoenix as singles with Elon’s four duos combining for three victories. Paccini and Frankel paired in the Gold Doubles draw to beat Gabriel Dias and Josh Ryan of Winthrop and Ponce and Bicknell earned a Powell Doubles win over Harry Cohen and Juan Castellanos of Coastal Carolina, but Elon’s only other win came from Louis Rico and Taylor Foote in the consolation bracket of the Phoenix Doubles draw.

ORACLE ITA MASTERS

In Malibu, Calif., Felipe Sarrasague had his run at the Oracle ITA Masters end with a 6-4, 6-0 loss to Victor Pham from Columbia.

UP NEXT

Elon will continue play in the Elon Invitational at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center on Saturday, Sept. 23. Action is slated to start at 9 a.m.

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

SINGLES

Maroon Singles

R16: Mario Paccini (Elon) def. Damon Roberts (JMU) 6-1, 6-4

R16: Marcus Vidgren (UNCG) def. Salvador Mijares (Elon) 6-4, 0-6, 6-4

Gold Singles

R16: Felipe Osses-Konig (Elon) def. Gabriel Dias (Winthrop) 6-4, 4-6, 6-4

R16: Kyle Frankel (Elon) def. Kasey Countee (ECU) 6-2, 6-2

R16: Camilo Ponce (Elon) def. Olly Cull (UNCA) 6-2, 6-1

Phoenix Singles

R16: Louis Rico (Elon) def. Paul Boulay (CCU) 6-1, 6-1

R16: Jacob Bicknell (Elon) def. Theophile Lanthiez (JMU) 6-3, 7-5

Powell Singles

R16: Neal Port (Elon) def. Ian Melnik (UNCG) 6-2, 4-6, 6-3

R16: Maksym Konovalov (NCCU) def. Taylor Foote (Elon) 6-3, 7-5

DOUBLES

Maroon Doubles

QF: Casey Countee/Freddie McGeehan (ECU) def. Neal Port/Salvador Mijares (Elon) by default

CSF: Marcus Vidgren/Nico Grewe (UNCG) def. Neal Port/Salvador Mijares (Elon) by default

Gold Doubles

QF: Mario Paccini/Kyle Frankel (Elon) def. Gabriel Dias/Josh Ryan (Winthrop) 8-7

SF: Zak Talic/Paul Boulay (CCU) def. Mario Paccini/Kyle Frankel (Elon) 8-7

Phoenix Doubles

QF: Chesco Cori/Gonzalo Achondo (CCU) def. Louis Rico/Taylor Foote (Elon) 8-5

CSF: Louis Rico/Taylor Foote (Elon) def. Gabriel Cucalon/Maksym Konovalov (NCCU) 8-7

Powell Doubles

QF: Camilo Ponce/Jacob Bicknell (Elon) def. Harry Cohen/Juan Castellanos (CCU) 8-6

SF: Javi Renones/Will Bissett (ECU) def. Camilo Ponce/Jacob Bicknell (Elon) 8-4