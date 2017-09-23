Guilford College Cross Country at Hornet Harrier Meet

Women’s Cross Country: Guilford Placed 11th at Hornet Harrier Meet

(Men’s Results follows.)

WINCHESTER, Va. – The Guilford College women’s cross country team placed 11th at the Hornet Harrier and Commonwealth at the Kernstown Battlefield on Saturday. The Quakers tallied 251 points in the 16-team meet.

Guilford’s Sommer Fanney ran another great race and was 11th with a time of 20:50.0. Samantha Brown finished in 25:01.9, which was 61st in the 101-woman field. Samantha Brooks finished two spots behind Brown and clocked a 25:07.2 for Guilford.

Baldwin Wallace College won the team standings with 40 points, followed by Catholic (79) and host Shenandoah (108). Bella Pendoal of Baldwin Wallace was the individual winner. She posted a 19:35 time.

Guilford returns to competition on Oct. 7 at the Hagan-Stone Classic in nearby Pleasant Garden, N.C.

Men’s Cross Country: Quakers Place Seventh in Northern Virginia Race

WINCHESTER, Va. – The Guilford College men’s cross country team placed seventh at the Hornet Harrier and Commonwealth at the Kernstown Battlefield on Saturday. The Quakers tallied 173 points in the nine-team meet.

Guilford’s Caleb Amstutz paced the Quakers after clocking a 21:07.0, good enough for 25th place. Caleb Anderson was 28th (21:41.5) and Kieran Arbury placed 37th (22:19.8).

Baldwin Wallace College won the team standings with 22 points, followed by host Shenandoah (86) and Washington & Lee (101). Isaac Wilson of Baldwin Wallace won the race after posting a time of 19:34.2.

Guilford returns to competition on Oct. 7 at the Hagan-Stone Classic in nearby Pleasant Garden, N.C.