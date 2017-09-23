Friday Night Finish:Earl Bates(NEG) early season candidate for Coach of the Year???

What do you think about that, Earl Bates(NEG) early season candidate for Coach of the Year?????

I know it’s not really early, we are now 6 weeks into the season, but in some ways it still feels like we are in the ‘Early Season’ mode….

Northeast Guilford at (3-2) and pretty close to (4-2) after falling at Eastern Alamance on Friday night….

NEG at Eastern Alamance and Northeast lost the game 14-10, but they lost this game by only 4 inches….NEG had the football 4th and goal from the EA 1-yard line with 30 seconds left. NEG QB Ta’rique Ridges came up 6 inches short…That’s how close NEG was from knocking off the Eastern Alamance Eagles…

(Game-based info by way of Text Message)

NEG will be at home next Friday night with a chance to defeat the Northern Guilford Nighthawks for the first time ever….

NEG now at (3-2) and really playing well under new head coach Earl Bates….Should receive much consideration for Coach of the Year in Guilford County, based upon what he has done up to this point of the 2017 season….

This is sort of Crazy the way NEG is coming around under Coach Bates…The Rams are on the “Rebound” and if they can take down the Northern Guilford Nighthawks next Friday night, who knows what the rest of the season may hold, for the Rams….

Here is how the teams are lining up now after Week Six of the 2017 high school football season….

Dudley(5-0)

Page(5-1)

Southeast Guilford(5-1)

Southwest Guilford(4-2)

Eastern Guilford(4-2)

High Point Central(4-2)

Northeast Guilford(3-2)

Northern Guilford(3-2)

Northwest Guilford(3-3)

Ragsdale(3-3)

Smith(3-3)

Grimsley(2-4)

High Point Andrews(1-4)

Southern Guilford(0-5)

Western Guilford(0-6)

*****Among the big games coming next Friday night in and around “The County” include:

Dudley(5-0) at Southwest Guilford(4-2)

Page(5-1) at East Forsyth(4-1)

Northern Guilford(3-2) at Northeast Guilford(3-2)

Ragsdale(3-3) at Glenn(5-0)

West Forsyth(5-0) at Northwest Guilford(3-3)

+++++If you know of other key games coming our way next week, let us know……*****