HPU Women’s Soccer: Rolfe Named Candidate for Senior CLASS Award
HIGH POINT, N.C. – High Point University women’s soccer senior Becca Rolfe has been named a candidate for the Senior CLASS Award, one of the most prestigious honors awarded in all of college athletics.
An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School ®, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities. The award is given out annually in 10 NCAA sports.
“I am very proud of Becca and all she’s accomplished in her career here at High Point University,” women’s soccer head coach Marty Beall said. “She’s an amazing teammate, outstanding student, and a great leader both on and off the field. I’m very happy for our senior captain to be selected to this elite group of candidates.”
To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.
The list of 30 candidates for women’s soccer will be narrowed to 10 finalists later in the season, and those 10 names will be placed on the official ballot. Ballots will be distributed through a nationwide voting system to media, coaches and fans, who will select one candidate who best exemplify excellence in the four Cs of community, classroom, character and competition.
The Senior CLASS Award winner will be announced during the 2017 NCAA Men’s and Women’s College Cup®championships in December
Rolfe is the second HPU women’s soccer player to be nominated for the award. Becca Hemby was also a candidate in 2013.
2017 Women’s Basketball Senior CLASS Award Candidates
Michaela Abam, West Virginia
Chidera Akubuilo, UNLV
Alex Anthony, USC
Alexa Ben, DePaul
Rachel Bloznalis, Boston University
Lauren Clem, Northwestern
Kristen Dodson, Auburn
Eliza Doll, Colgate
Imani Dorsey, Duke
Jessica Frey, Northern Kentucky
Zoey Goralski, UCLA
Maja Green, CSU Bakersfield
Alyssa Heintschel, Ball State
Carlin Hudson, Yale
Aleix Kiehl, Dayton
Allison LaDuke, Saint Francis
Jovani McCaskill, CSUN
Savannah McCaskill, South Carolina
Kristin Moyer, Portland State
Brooke Murphy, New Hampshire
Kiana Palacios, UC Irvine
Alyssa Riporti, Lehigh
Becca Rolfe, High Point
Gabby Seiler, Florida
Clare Shea, Army West Point
Andi Sullivan, Stanford
Martha Thomas, Charlotte
Rachel Thun-Blankenship, Tulsa
Michele Tremblay, Siena
Chloe Williams, Eastern Washington
