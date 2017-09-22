HPU Women’s Soccer: Rolfe Named Candidate for Senior CLASS Award

HIGH POINT, N.C. – High Point University women’s soccer senior Becca Rolfe has been named a candidate for the Senior CLASS Award, one of the most prestigious honors awarded in all of college athletics.

An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School ®, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities. The award is given out annually in 10 NCAA sports.

“I am very proud of Becca and all she’s accomplished in her career here at High Point University,” women’s soccer head coach Marty Beall said. “She’s an amazing teammate, outstanding student, and a great leader both on and off the field. I’m very happy for our senior captain to be selected to this elite group of candidates.”

To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.

The list of 30 candidates for women’s soccer will be narrowed to 10 finalists later in the season, and those 10 names will be placed on the official ballot. Ballots will be distributed through a nationwide voting system to media, coaches and fans, who will select one candidate who best exemplify excellence in the four Cs of community, classroom, character and competition.

The Senior CLASS Award winner will be announced during the 2017 NCAA Men’s and Women’s College Cup®championships in December

Rolfe is the second HPU women’s soccer player to be nominated for the award. Becca Hemby was also a candidate in 2013.

2017 Women’s Basketball Senior CLASS Award Candidates

Michaela Abam, West Virginia

Chidera Akubuilo, UNLV

Alex Anthony, USC

Alexa Ben, DePaul

Rachel Bloznalis, Boston University

Lauren Clem, Northwestern

Kristen Dodson, Auburn

Eliza Doll, Colgate

Imani Dorsey, Duke

Jessica Frey, Northern Kentucky

Zoey Goralski, UCLA

Maja Green, CSU Bakersfield

Alyssa Heintschel, Ball State

Carlin Hudson, Yale

Aleix Kiehl, Dayton

Allison LaDuke, Saint Francis

Jovani McCaskill, CSUN

Savannah McCaskill, South Carolina

Kristin Moyer, Portland State

Brooke Murphy, New Hampshire

Kiana Palacios, UC Irvine

Alyssa Riporti, Lehigh

Becca Rolfe, High Point

Gabby Seiler, Florida

Clare Shea, Army West Point

Andi Sullivan, Stanford

Martha Thomas, Charlotte

Rachel Thun-Blankenship, Tulsa

Michele Tremblay, Siena

Chloe Williams, Eastern Washington