New Associated Press High School Football Polls for this Week with Dudley #1(3-A’s) and Page #8(4-A’s)

The new AP High School Football Polls are out for this week with the Dudley Panthers at #1 in the 3-A poll and the Page Pirates, at #8, in the 4-A poll….

You’ll also see West Forsyth and East Forsyth in the 4-A Poll, plus the Glenn Bobcats(5-0) just barely missed making the 4-A roundup…No Alamance County teams in the 3-A poll to push Dudley, but we do find Mount Tabor(3-2), at #10 in the 3-A rankings….The Reidsville Rams roll at #6 in the 2-A poll…Back on the 4-A side of things, you will notice Wake Forest at #1, and then just a bit below, there’s Wake Forest Heritage, at #3 in 4-A poll and Heritage a fairly new school, of all things…

CLICK HERE for this week’s edition of the Associated Press/AP High School Football Polls….