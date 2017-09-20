New Associated Press High School Football Polls for this Week with Dudley #1(3-A’s) and Page #8(4-A’s)
The new AP High School Football Polls are out for this week with the Dudley Panthers at #1 in the 3-A poll and the Page Pirates, at #8, in the 4-A poll….
You’ll also see West Forsyth and East Forsyth in the 4-A Poll, plus the Glenn Bobcats(5-0) just barely missed making the 4-A roundup…No Alamance County teams in the 3-A poll to push Dudley, but we do find Mount Tabor(3-2), at #10 in the 3-A rankings….The Reidsville Rams roll at #6 in the 2-A poll…Back on the 4-A side of things, you will notice Wake Forest at #1, and then just a bit below, there’s Wake Forest Heritage, at #3 in 4-A poll and Heritage a fairly new school, of all things…
CLICK HERE for this week’s edition of the Associated Press/AP High School Football Polls….
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.