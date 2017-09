The Composite Guilford County Middle School Football Schedule for 2017 and games for Today(9/19/17)

Games for TODAY(9/19/17):Kiser at Kernodle 5:30pm….Northern Guilford at Northeast Guilford 5:30pm…..Brian Avolio is the AD at NEG and we should be hearing from him after the game….Only two games today and many more on Wednesday/Tomorrow….Started doing the schedule in no basic order and then shifted to alphabetical order, as we begin to realize just how many Guilford County Middle Schools there are….One of our bigger listing projects of the year, and this one flat-out required time and persistence….Hope it works for you and another Game Listing coming up Tomorrow…..

Allen Middle School Football 2017

Date/ Time Opponent Location Wed Sep 20 5:00PM Jamestown Middle School Ragsdale High School Stadium Wed Sep 27 5:00PM Jackson Middle School Ben L. Smith High School Football Field Tue Oct 10 5:00PM Northeast Guilford Middle School Northeast Guilford High School Stadium Wed Oct 18 5:00PM Kiser Middle School Ben L. Smith High School Football Field Wed Oct 25 5:00PM Western Guilford Middle School Western Guilford High School Stadium Tue Oct 31 5:00PM Eastern Guilford Middle School Ben L. Smith High School Football Field

Allen Jay Middle School Football 2017

Date/ Time Opponent Location Wed Sep 20 5:00PM Jackson Middle School Allen Jay Middle School Football Field Wed Sep 27 5:00PM Ferndale Middle School Allen Jay Middle School Football Field Tue Oct 3 5:00PM Southern Guilford Middle School Southern Guilford High School Football Field Wed Oct 11 5:00PM Welborn Middle School Allen Jay Middle School Football Field Tue Oct 17 5:00PM Penn-Griffin Middle School AJ Simeon Stadium Stadium Wed Oct 25 5:00PM The Academy at Lincoln Dudley High School Stadium Tue Nov 7 5:00PM Hairston Middle School High Point Athletic Complex Football Field

Eastern Guilford Middle School Football 2017

Date/ Time Opponent Location Wed Sep 27 6:00PM Southeast Guilford Middle School Eastern Guilford High School Stadium Tue Oct 3 5:00PM Northeast Guilford Middle School Eastern Guilford High School Stadium Wed Oct 11 5:00PM Swann Middle School Eastern Guilford High School Stadium Wed Oct 18 5:00PM Western Guilford Middle School Western Guilford High School Stadium Tue Oct 24 5:00PM Jackson Middle School Eastern Guilford High School Stadium Tue Nov 7 5:00PM Kiser Middle School Grimsley High School Stadium

Ferndale Middle School Football 2017

Date/ Time Opponent Location Wed Sep 20 5:00PM Swann Middle School AJ Simeon Stadium Stadium Wed Sep 27 5:00PM Allen Jay Middle School Allen Jay Middle School Football Field Tue Oct 3 5:00PM Welborn Middle School AJ Simeon Stadium Stadium Tue Oct 10 5:00PM Hairston Middle School Dudley High School Stadium Wed Oct 18 5:00PM The Academy at Lincoln HP Athletic Complex Stadium Wed Nov 1 5:00PM Southern Guilford Middle School AJ Simeon Stadium Stadium Mon Nov 6 5:00PM Penn-Griffin Middle School AJ Simeon Stadium Stadium

Jackson Middle School Football 2017

Date/ Time Opponent Location Wed Sep 20 5:00PM Allen Jay Middle School Allen Jay Middle School Football Field Wed Sep 27 5:00PM Allen Middle School Ben L. Smith High School Football Field Tue Oct 3 5:00PM Swann Middle School Page High School Stadium Wed Oct 11 5:00PM Kiser Middle School Grimsley High School Stadium Tue Oct 24 5:00PM Eastern Guilford Middle School Eastern Guilford High School Stadium Wed Nov 1 5:00PM Northeast Guilford Middle School Ben L. Smith High School Football Field Tue Nov 7 5:00PM Western Guilford Middle School Ben L. Smith High School Football Field

Jamestown Middle School Football 2017

Date/ Time Opponent Location Wed Sep 20 5:00PM Allen Middle School Ragsdale High School Stadium Wed Sep 27 5:00PM Northern Guilford Middle School Ragsdale High School Stadium Tue Oct 3 6:00PM Southeast Guilford Middle School Southeast Guilford High School Stadium Wed Oct 11 5:30PM Kernodle Middle School Ragsdale High School Stadium Wed Oct 18 5:30PM Northwest Guilford Middle School Northwest Guilford High School Stadium Wed Oct 25 5:00PM Mendenhall Middle School Ragsdale High School Stadium Wed Nov 1 5:30PM Southwest Guilford Middle School Southwest Guilford High School Stadium

Kiser Middle School Football 2017

Date/ Time Opponent Location Tue Sep 19 5:30PM Kernodle Middle School Kernodle Middle School Football Field Wed Sep 27 5:00PM Swann Middle School Grimsley High School Stadium Tue Oct 3 5:00PM Western Guilford Middle School Western Guilford High School Stadium Wed Oct 11 5:00PM Jackson Middle School Grimsley High School Stadium Wed Oct 18 5:00PM Allen Middle School Ben L. Smith High School Football Field Wed Oct 25 5:00PM Northeast Guilford Middle School Northeast Guilford High School Stadium Wed Nov 1 5:00PM Mendenhall Middle School Mendenhall Middle School Football Field Tue Nov 7 5:00PM Eastern Guilford Middle School Grimsley High School Stadium

Mendenhall Middle School Football 2017

Date/ Time Opponent Location Wed Sep 27 5:30PM Northwest Guilford Middle School Mendenhall Middle School Football Field Tue Oct 3 5:00PM Northern Guilford Middle School Northern Guilford High School Stadium Wed Oct 11 5:00PM Southwest Guilford Middle School Mendenhall Middle School Football Field Wed Oct 18 5:30PM Kernodle Middle School Kernodle Middle School Football Field Wed Oct 25 5:00PM Jamestown Middle School Ragsdale High School Stadium Wed Nov 1 5:00PM Kiser Middle School Mendenhall Middle School Football Field Tue Nov 7 5:30PM Southeast Guilford Middle School Mendenhall Middle School Football Field

Kernodle Middle School Football 2017

Date/ Time Opponent Location Tue Sep 19 5:30PM Kiser Middle School Kernodle Middle School Football Field Tue Sep 26 5:30PM Southwest Guilford Middle School Southwest Guilford High School Stadium Wed Oct 11 5:30PM Jamestown Middle School Ragsdale High School Stadium Wed Oct 18 5:30PM Mendenhall Middle School Kernodle Middle School Football Field Wed Oct 25 5:30PM Northern Guilford Middle School Northern Guilford High School Stadium Wed Nov 1 6:00PM Southeast Guilford Middle School Kernodle Middle School Football Field Tue Nov 7 5:30PM Northwest Guilford Middle School Kernodle Middle School Football Field

Penn-Griffin Middle School Football 2017

Date/ Time Opponent Location Wed Sep 27 5:00PM Welborn Middle School AJ Simeon Stadium Stadium Wed Oct 11 5:00PM The Academy at Lincoln Dudley High School Stadium Tue Oct 17 5:00PM Allen Jay Middle School AJ Simeon Stadium Stadium Wed Oct 25 5:00PM Southern Guilford Middle School Southern Guilford High School Football Field Tue Oct 31 5:00PM Hairston Middle School AJ Simeon Stadium Stadium Mon Nov 6 5:00PM Ferndale Middle School AJ Simeon Stadium Stadium

Southwest Guilford Middle School Football 2017

Date/ Time Opponent Location Status Wed Sep 20 5:30PM Welborn Middle School Southwest Guilford High School Stadium CANCELED Tue Sep 26 5:30PM Kernodle Middle School Southwest Guilford High School Stadium Tue Oct 3 5:30PM Northwest Guilford Middle School Northwest Guilford High School Stadium Wed Oct 11 5:00PM Mendenhall Middle School Mendenhall Middle School Football Field Wed Oct 25 6:00PM Southeast Guilford Middle School Southeast Guilford High School Stadium Wed Nov 1 5:30PM Jamestown Middle School Southwest Guilford High School Stadium Tue Nov 7 5:30PM Northern Guilford Middle School Southwest Guilford High School Stadium

Hairston Middle School Football 2017

Date/ Time Opponent Location Tue Oct 3 5:00PM The Academy at Lincoln Dudley High School Stadium Tue Oct 10 5:00PM Ferndale Middle School Dudley High School Stadium Wed Oct 18 5:00PM Southern Guilford Middle School Southern Guilford High School Football Field Wed Oct 25 5:00PM Welborn Middle School AJ Simeon Stadium Tue Oct 31 5:00PM Penn-Griffin Middle School AJ Simeon Stadium Tue Nov 7 5:00PM Allen Jay Middle School High Point Athletic Complex Football Field

The Academy at Lincoln Middle School Football 2017

Date/ Time Opponent Location Wed Sep 20 5:00PM Western Guilford Middle School Dudley High School Stadium Wed Sep 27 5:00PM Southern Guilford Middle School Dudley High School Stadium Tue Oct 3 5:00PM Hairston Middle School Dudley High School Stadium Wed Oct 11 5:00PM Penn-Griffin Middle School Dudley High School Stadium Wed Oct 18 5:00PM Ferndale Middle School HP Athletic Complex Stadium Wed Oct 25 5:00PM Allen Jay Middle School Dudley High School Stadium Wed Nov 1 5:00PM Welborn Middle School HP Athletic Complex Stadium

Northeast Guilford Middle School Football 2017

Date/ Time Opponent Location Tue Sep 19 5:30PM Northern Guilford Middle School Northeast Guilford High School Stadium Wed Sep 27 5:00PM Western Guilford Middle School Northeast Guilford High School Stadium Tue Oct 3 5:00PM Eastern Guilford Middle School Eastern Guilford High School Stadium Tue Oct 10 5:00PM Allen Middle School Northeast Guilford High School Stadium Wed Oct 18 5:00PM Swann Middle School Page High School Stadium Wed Oct 25 5:00PM Kiser Middle School Northeast Guilford High School Stadium Wed Nov 1 5:00PM Jackson Middle School Ben L. Smith High School Football Field

Northern Guilford Middle School Football 2017

Date/ Time Opponent Location Tue Sep 19 5:30PM Northeast Guilford Middle School Northeast Guilford High School Stadium Wed Sep 27 5:00PM Jamestown Middle School Ragsdale High School Stadium Tue Oct 3 5:00PM Mendenhall Middle School Northern Guilford High School Stadium Wed Oct 18 6:00PM Southeast Guilford Middle School Northern Guilford High School Stadium Wed Oct 25 5:30PM Kernodle Middle School Northern Guilford High School Stadium Wed Nov 1 5:30PM Northwest Guilford Middle School Northwest Guilford High School Stadium Tue Nov 7 5:30PM Southwest Guilford Middle School Southwest Guilford High School Stadium

Northwest Guilford Middle School Football 2017

Date/ Time Opponent Location Wed Sep 20 5:00PM Southern Guilford Middle School Northwest Guilford High School Stadium Wed Sep 27 5:30PM Mendenhall Middle School Mendenhall Middle School Football Field Tue Oct 3 5:30PM Southwest Guilford Middle School Northwest Guilford High School Stadium Wed Oct 11 6:00PM Southeast Guilford Middle School Southeast Guilford High School Stadium Wed Oct 18 5:30PM Jamestown Middle School Northwest Guilford High School Stadium Wed Nov 1 5:30PM Northern Guilford Middle School Northwest Guilford High School Stadium Tue Nov 7 5:30PM Kernodle Middle School Kernodle Middle School Football Field

Southeast Guilford Middle School Football 2017

Date/ Time Opponent Location Wed Sep 27 6:00PM Eastern Guilford Middle School Eastern Guilford High School Stadium Tue Oct 3 6:00PM Jamestown Middle School Southeast Guilford High School Stadium Wed Oct 11 6:00PM Northwest Guilford Middle School Southeast Guilford High School Stadium Wed Oct 18 6:00PM Northern Guilford Middle School Northern Guilford High School Stadium Wed Oct 25 6:00PM Southwest Guilford Middle School Southeast Guilford High School Stadium Wed Nov 1 6:00PM Kernodle Middle School Kernodle Middle School Football Field Tue Nov 7 5:30PM Mendenhall Middle School Mendenhall Middle School Football Field

Southern Guilford Middle School Football 2017

Date/ Time Opponent Location Wed Sep 20 5:00PM Northwest Guilford Middle School Northwest Guilford High School Stadium Wed Sep 27 5:00PM The Academy at Lincoln Dudley High School Stadium Tue Oct 3 5:00PM Allen Jay Middle School Southern Guilford High School Football Field Wed Oct 18 5:00PM Hairston Middle School Southern Guilford High School Football Field Wed Oct 25 5:00PM Penn-Griffin Middle School Southern Guilford High School Football Field Wed Nov 1 5:00PM Ferndale Middle School AJ Simeon Stadium Stadium Tue Nov 7 5:00PM Welborn Middle School AJ Simeon Stadium Stadium

Swann Middle School Football 2017

Date/ Time Opponent Location Wed Sep 20 5:00PM Ferndale Middle School AJ Simeon Stadium Stadium Wed Sep 27 5:00PM Kiser Middle School Grimsley High School Stadium Tue Oct 3 5:00PM Jackson Middle School Page High School Stadium Wed Oct 11 5:00PM Eastern Guilford Middle School Eastern Guilford High School Stadium Wed Oct 18 5:00PM Northeast Guilford Middle School Page High School Stadium Tue Oct 31 5:00PM Western Guilford Middle School Page High School Stadium

Welborn Middle School Football 2017

Date/ Time Opponent Location Wed Sep 20 5:30PM Southwest Guilford Middle School Southwest Guilford High School Stadium CANCELED Wed Sep 27 5:00PM Penn-Griffin Middle School AJ Simeon Stadium Stadium Tue Oct 3 5:00PM Ferndale Middle School AJ Simeon Stadium Stadium Wed Oct 11 5:00PM Allen Jay Middle School Allen Jay Middle School Football Field Wed Oct 25 5:00PM Hairston Middle School AJ Simeon Stadium Stadium Wed Nov 1 5:00PM The Academy at Lincoln HP Athletic Complex Stadium Tue Nov 7 5:00PM Southern Guilford Middle School AJ Simeon Stadium Stadium

Western Guilford Middle School Football 2017

Date/ Time Opponent Location Wed Sep 20 5:00PM The Academy at Lincoln Dudley High School Stadium Wed Sep 27 5:00PM Northeast Guilford Middle School Northeast Guilford High School Stadium Tue Oct 3 5:00PM Kiser Middle School Western Guilford High School Stadium Wed Oct 18 5:00PM Eastern Guilford Middle School Western Guilford High School Stadium Wed Oct 25 5:00PM Allen Middle School Western Guilford High School Stadium Tue Oct 31 5:00PM Swann Middle School Page High School Stadium Tue Nov 7 5:00PM Jackson Middle School Ben L. Smith High School Football Field