Guilford County High School Football Stats Update after Week Five of the 2017 Season:Always looking for more Updates!!!
Here’s what we have Stats-wise after Week #5 of the 2017 high school football season….Updates will be added in, as we receive them….
Passing:
Jakob Lenard(Northern Guilford HS) 38-88/725 yards/43.2%/241.7 per game/9 TD’s/1 INT’s
Caleb Homol(High Point Christian) 53-104/710 yards/51.0%/142.0 per game/13 TD’s/3 INT’s
John Saunders Jr.(High Point Central HS) 45-75/659 yards/60.0%/131.8 yards per game/6 TD’s/3 INT’s
Edrick Purnell(Western Guilford HS) 45-99/658 yards/45.5%/131.6 yards per game/8 TD’s/4 INT’s
Gerald Simpson(Dudley HS) 35-49/641 yards/71.4%/128.2 yards per game/9 TD’s/O INT’s
Jordan Williams(Smith HS) 44-77/567 yards/57.1%/113.4 yards per game/6 TD’s/4 INT’s
Dominique Graves(Eastern Guilford HS) 49-79/496 yards/62.0%/124 yards per game/3 TD’s/0 INT’s…EG has not updated Stats…
Jacob Leonard(Northwest Guilford HS) 21-32/488 yards/65.6%/162.7 yards per game/3 TD’s/2 INT’s
Ryan Douglas(Southeast Guilford HS) 48-75/405 yards/64.0%/101.3 yards per game/4 TD’s/1 INT….SEG has not updated Stats…
Johnny Pagano(Northwest Guilford HS) 21-41/354 yards/51.2%/70.8 yards per game/3 TD’s/2 INT’s
Rushing:
Malachi Manness(Ragsdale HS) 583 yards and 8 TD’s…We need his total carries…
Monterious Godfrey(HP Central) 580 yards/88 carries/1 TD…
Zariek Rush(Dudley HS) 508 yards/45 carries/8 TD’s
Nate Johnson(Western Guilford HS) 479 rush/92 carries/1 TD
Edrick Purnell(Western Guilford HS) 466 yards/81 carries/6 TD’s….14 Total TD’s for Purnell
Gerald Simpson(Dudley HS) 386 yards/72 carries/4 TD’s….13 Total TD’s for Simpson
Chance Clency(HPCA) 375 yards/49 carries/5 TD’s
Ta’rique Ridges(Northeast Guilford HS) 319 yards/58 carries/7 TD’s
Lance Boykin(HPCA) 305 yards/42 carries/3 TD’s
Dominique Graves(Eastern Guilford) 226 yards/50 carries/6 TD’s…EG has not updated Stats…
Caleb Andrews(Northwest Guilford) 202 yards/54 carries/3 TD’s
Chad Stephens(Southeast Guilford) 187 yards/19 carries/2 TD’s…SEG has not updated Stats…
Braxton King(Southeast Guilford) 165 yards/24 carries/1 TD….Out with Injury…
C.J. Thacker(Smith HS) 197 yards/46 carries/1 TD
Jacob Hardy(Northwest Guilford) 192 yards/32 carries/1 TD…
Davion Swaim(Northeast Guilford) 188 yards/42 carries/3 TD’s…
Curt Ervin(High Point Central) 182 yards/25 carries/2 TD’s…
Stephon Hart(Smith) 149 yards/33 carries
Barry Ford(Smith) 148 yards/16 carries
Caleb Homol(HPCA) 142 yards/25 carries/2 TD’s…
Darrell Roberts(Eastern Guilford) 139 yards/38 carries/4 TD’s…EG has not updated Stats…
Ryan Douglas(Southeast Guilford) 137 yards/36 carries/2 TD’s…SEG has not updated Stats…
Receiving:
Tre Turner(Northwest Guilford) 559 yards/23 receptions/6 TD’s
Christian Cheeks(Smith) 375 yards on 20 receptions and 4 TD’s
Justin Julian(Northern Guilford) 345 yards/14 receptions/6 TD’s
Ford Moser(Northern Guilford) 334 yards/19 catch/2 TD’s
Michael Bowens(Western Guilford) 321 yards/15 catch/4 TD’s
Nigel Fitzgerald(Dudley) 304 yards/15 catch/5 TD’s
Lance Boykin(HPCA) 286 yards/16 catch/6 TD’s
DeAndre McBride(HP Central) 262 yards/16 catch/2 TD’s
Nic Cheeley(Eastern Guilford) 258 yards/22 catch/2 TD’s…EG has not updated Stats…
Barry Ford(Smith) 213 yards/16 catch/1 TD
Curt Ervin(High Point Central) 206 yards/14 receptions…
Brent Apple(Southeast Guilford) 198 yards/22 catch/2 TD’s….SEG has not updated Stats…
Cameron Cloud(Northwest Guilford) 183 yards/11 catch/2 TD’s
Michael Wayman(Dudley) 172 yards/7 catch/2 TD’s
Chad Turner(Northern Guilford) 163 yards/11 catch/1 TD…
Brycen Thomas(HPCA) 160 yards/14 catch/2 TD’s…
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.