Guilford County High School Football Stats Update after Week Five of the 2017 Season:Always looking for more Updates!!!

Here’s what we have Stats-wise after Week #5 of the 2017 high school football season….Updates will be added in, as we receive them….

Passing:

Jakob Lenard(Northern Guilford HS) 38-88/725 yards/43.2%/241.7 per game/9 TD’s/1 INT’s

Caleb Homol(High Point Christian) 53-104/710 yards/51.0%/142.0 per game/13 TD’s/3 INT’s

John Saunders Jr.(High Point Central HS) 45-75/659 yards/60.0%/131.8 yards per game/6 TD’s/3 INT’s

Edrick Purnell(Western Guilford HS) 45-99/658 yards/45.5%/131.6 yards per game/8 TD’s/4 INT’s

Gerald Simpson(Dudley HS) 35-49/641 yards/71.4%/128.2 yards per game/9 TD’s/O INT’s

Jordan Williams(Smith HS) 44-77/567 yards/57.1%/113.4 yards per game/6 TD’s/4 INT’s

Dominique Graves(Eastern Guilford HS) 49-79/496 yards/62.0%/124 yards per game/3 TD’s/0 INT’s…EG has not updated Stats…

Jacob Leonard(Northwest Guilford HS) 21-32/488 yards/65.6%/162.7 yards per game/3 TD’s/2 INT’s

Ryan Douglas(Southeast Guilford HS) 48-75/405 yards/64.0%/101.3 yards per game/4 TD’s/1 INT….SEG has not updated Stats…

Johnny Pagano(Northwest Guilford HS) 21-41/354 yards/51.2%/70.8 yards per game/3 TD’s/2 INT’s

Rushing:

Malachi Manness(Ragsdale HS) 583 yards and 8 TD’s…We need his total carries…

Monterious Godfrey(HP Central) 580 yards/88 carries/1 TD…

Zariek Rush(Dudley HS) 508 yards/45 carries/8 TD’s

Nate Johnson(Western Guilford HS) 479 rush/92 carries/1 TD

Edrick Purnell(Western Guilford HS) 466 yards/81 carries/6 TD’s….14 Total TD’s for Purnell

Gerald Simpson(Dudley HS) 386 yards/72 carries/4 TD’s….13 Total TD’s for Simpson

Chance Clency(HPCA) 375 yards/49 carries/5 TD’s

Ta’rique Ridges(Northeast Guilford HS) 319 yards/58 carries/7 TD’s

Lance Boykin(HPCA) 305 yards/42 carries/3 TD’s

Dominique Graves(Eastern Guilford) 226 yards/50 carries/6 TD’s…EG has not updated Stats…

Caleb Andrews(Northwest Guilford) 202 yards/54 carries/3 TD’s

Chad Stephens(Southeast Guilford) 187 yards/19 carries/2 TD’s…SEG has not updated Stats…

Braxton King(Southeast Guilford) 165 yards/24 carries/1 TD….Out with Injury…

C.J. Thacker(Smith HS) 197 yards/46 carries/1 TD

Jacob Hardy(Northwest Guilford) 192 yards/32 carries/1 TD…

Davion Swaim(Northeast Guilford) 188 yards/42 carries/3 TD’s…

Curt Ervin(High Point Central) 182 yards/25 carries/2 TD’s…

Stephon Hart(Smith) 149 yards/33 carries

Barry Ford(Smith) 148 yards/16 carries

Caleb Homol(HPCA) 142 yards/25 carries/2 TD’s…

Darrell Roberts(Eastern Guilford) 139 yards/38 carries/4 TD’s…EG has not updated Stats…

Ryan Douglas(Southeast Guilford) 137 yards/36 carries/2 TD’s…SEG has not updated Stats…

Receiving:

Tre Turner(Northwest Guilford) 559 yards/23 receptions/6 TD’s

Christian Cheeks(Smith) 375 yards on 20 receptions and 4 TD’s

Justin Julian(Northern Guilford) 345 yards/14 receptions/6 TD’s

Ford Moser(Northern Guilford) 334 yards/19 catch/2 TD’s

Michael Bowens(Western Guilford) 321 yards/15 catch/4 TD’s

Nigel Fitzgerald(Dudley) 304 yards/15 catch/5 TD’s

Lance Boykin(HPCA) 286 yards/16 catch/6 TD’s

DeAndre McBride(HP Central) 262 yards/16 catch/2 TD’s

Nic Cheeley(Eastern Guilford) 258 yards/22 catch/2 TD’s…EG has not updated Stats…

Barry Ford(Smith) 213 yards/16 catch/1 TD

Curt Ervin(High Point Central) 206 yards/14 receptions…

Brent Apple(Southeast Guilford) 198 yards/22 catch/2 TD’s….SEG has not updated Stats…

Cameron Cloud(Northwest Guilford) 183 yards/11 catch/2 TD’s

Michael Wayman(Dudley) 172 yards/7 catch/2 TD’s

Chad Turner(Northern Guilford) 163 yards/11 catch/1 TD…

Brycen Thomas(HPCA) 160 yards/14 catch/2 TD’s…