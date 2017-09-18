New News and Record Top Ten High School Football Poll with Dudley #1, Reidsville #2 and Page #3
New News and Record Top Ten HS Football is up with the Dudley Panthers still your #1 team and then you have the Reidsville Rams at #2 and the Page Pirates hit the ranks at #3 in this week’s N&R Poll….
CLICK HERE to see all of the teams in this week’s poll….
*****The News and Record Top 10 is compiled by N&R staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer D. Turkin, with input from area coaches…….*****
from the N&R HS Xtra section on-line…..
