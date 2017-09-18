High School Volleyball – Caldwell 3, Northwest 1

Posted by Press Release on September 18, 2017 at 8:23 pm under High School | Be the First to Comment

Caldwell 3
Northwest 1

             1   2   3   4
Caldwell    28  25  25  25
Northwest   3   13  13  13

Leaders – Caldwell – Hannah Hulsman 12 kills; Ellie Haldeman 10 kills; Campbell Smith 10 kills

Caldwell 19-2

