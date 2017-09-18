High School Volleyball – Caldwell 3, Northwest 1
Caldwell 3
Northwest 1
1 2 3 4 Caldwell 28 25 25 25 Northwest 3 13 13 13
Leaders – Caldwell – Hannah Hulsman 12 kills; Ellie Haldeman 10 kills; Campbell Smith 10 kills
Caldwell 19-2
