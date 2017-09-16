Northwest Guilford’s Tre Turner wins third 2017 Greensboro Rotary / Sawyer Guilford County Football Player of the Week Award

from Friday afternoon……

ROTARY PRESENTS THIRD GREENSBORO ROTARY / BOB SAWYER AWARD FOR 2017 SEASON GUILFORD COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Greensboro, NC –The Rotary Club of Greensboro has selected the third winner of the 2017 Greensboro Rotary / Sawyer Guilford County Football Player of the Week. The award will be presented at the Rotary Meeting on Wednesday, September 20th at 12:40 pm. The meeting takes place at the Terrace at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

Winner: Tre Turner

Coach: Kevin Wallace

School: Northwest Guilford High School

Jersey Number: 3

Position: WR/DB

Northwest Guilford against Northern Guilford (14-0)

In a dominant team performance, Tre had 5 receptions for 120 yards and 1 TD, 3 rushes for 19 yards, and 3 tackles. He opened the game with an 85 yard touchdown reception on the 3rd play on offense. This was the second year in a row and the second win ever versus Northern. He has 487 receiving yards on the year (in 4 games) and 6 touchdowns, 4 receiving, 1 rushing, and 1 on a kickoff return.

In the words of his coach, “Tre has been delightful to coach. Everyone knows about his verbal commitment to Virginia Tech and his recruiting ranking, but most people do not know he is a two-time captain for the Northwest Vikings. He has helped lead younger players on and off the field. He helps to display correct practice habits and a desire to get better every day. He has truly led by example for our younger players. He will do special things in the future.”

Info on Award: The Greensboro Rotary / Bob Sawyer Award began in the fall of 2013 for Guilford County High School football players. This award is in honor of long-time coach, athletic director and Greensboro Rotarian, Bob Sawyer, who remains a legend in North Carolina high school athletics. Leading Grimsley High School’s swimming teams to 16 consecutive championships and an unprecedented 15 straight NCHSAA state titles, Sawyer was inducted into the East Carolina University Hall of Fame in 1974, and was enshrined in the NC High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame in 1995.

The Rotary Club of Greensboro is one of the earliest Rotary clubs, founded in January 1917, twelve years after the founding of the first Rotary club. From the first 42 members, our club has grown to its present size of approximately 275 members. Our membership includes a broad cross-section of our community and spans a range of ages, backgrounds, interests, and occupations.

Courtesy of D.J. O’Brien III