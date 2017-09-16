Friday Night Finish:What about all of these Upsets on Friday Night and Zariek Rush is back for Dudley and he is Full Strength!!!!!

Just a load of upsets on Friday night with the Smith over Eastern Guilford maybe being the biggest upset and then you had Northeast Guilford taking down Ragsdale and both of those two cases, the home teams, Smith and NEG took full advantage of being at their place and getting the victories….

Then you had Southwest Guilford going over to Northwest Guilford and picking up the win, and that has to be another upset, even SWG has now taken down NWG two years in a-row…..

The Smith win was something like 14-11, NEG puts away Ragsdale, in the neighborhood of 32-22 and SWG beats NWG, and I think it was 30-23….

Dudley beat Southeast Guilford again and that is something 35 straight years that Dudley has topped SEG….I thought Southeast was about to take Dudley out, when the score read 12-10 Dudley and SEG had chances to take the lead…..Dudley wins the game 42-17 and Dudley is the true #1 team in Guilford County and at (5-0) has earned a week off and they will take one next week….

Zariek Rush rushed for 209 yards and three touchdowns for Dudley tonight and he had a long run of 49 yards and that run took him to the end zone….Rush just got back off the Panthers’ injured list and as Rush was coming back, Dudley lost their starting QB Gerald Simpson and they lost another player to ejection and with Dudley being off next week, the ejected Panther would have to miss the next Dudley game, due to his ejection tonight at SEG….

Rush really looked good and got better for Dudley, as the game wore on….Rush may be ready to take on the Rush Role of Top Running back in Guilford County……Rush will have come catching up to do catch Malachi Manness, from Ragsdale, but it can be done and you have to wonder what kind of night Manness had up at NEG tonight…..

Upsets, upsets and more upsets, it was busy night….In some ways the Smith win over Eastern Guilford may have been the biggest upset of all, at least it was on this night…..Eastern Guilford has to get back on track as quick as they can and they Southeast Guilford, at SEG, coming up on Friday October the 13th….EG coming down to SEG and that might be a game for the Conference Championship…..

That Dudley-SEG game at 12-10 was really looking good, but then Dudley reached down and they exploded and they never looked back, as Lio Rush, I mean Zariek Rush led his men to the “Promised Land”/End Zone….SEG was really in this game and then you look up and they were gone….SEG began the game on the opening possession and after taking the kickoff to being the game, the Falcons drove to the Dudley 13 and went they got down there deep in that Red Zone, the Falcons proceeded to cough the ball up on an interception and the ball went over to the Dudley Panthers…

Dudley used three QB’s vs. SEG and two of them got hurt….Gerald Simpson looked like he might have been messed up pretty bad and left the game early in the first half and did not return….Backup QB Richard Monroe came in and threw a TD pass to Nigel Fitzgerald and then Quad/Richard ran for a TD too….Monroe was injured while playing defense for Dudley and left the game and did not return as QB, but he did come back in on defense….

Dudley went with their #3 man, Alston Hooker the rest of the way, and Hooker did a good job of running the team and he was facilitated by the rushing of Rush….Rush took the load off of the Panthers’s QB spot and it didn’t really matter who was back, Rush was getting it done and Dudley finished with Hooker at the helm…..

Off week for Dudley next week so everybody will have time to get well, but the jury is still out on how bad the Gee Simpson injury really was….Simpson get his leg/knee bent back and it did not look good as he was helped off of the field, but the Off Week, may be the cure for what is ailing the Dudley walking wounded….

Dudley was fortunate that they had the three-deep QB lineup and they needed all of them tonight….SEG was popping and there came to be one stage of the game where a Dudley player was ejected and we were trying to find out if a player from SEG was ejected too….A fight nearly broke out on the field and one player got body slammed, but the officials did a good job of maintaining order and things never really got way out of hand…Got to find out if the Dudley player will be able to play in his next game, in two weeks….Was it an ejection or disqualification???

SEG had a steady game-ready QB in Ryan Douglas and it was interesting to see the connection between Douglas and his #1 receiver, #84 Brent Apple….That Apple kid can catch just about any pass that is coming his way and that kid is a real catch for the Falcons….

Here is something I like to do for you and after the dust has settled and after all of those wild and crazy upsets tonight, and some might be saying we need to give SEG half a win since they did play well early and pretty good late tonight and if that were the case, we would have to give Dudley a win and a-half…

Here is how it is going 5 weeks into the 2017 season…..Just one Unbeaten team(Dudley) and three teams(Western Guilford, Southern Guilford and HP Andrews) still looking for their first win of the ’17 season….

Dudley(5-0)

Page(4-1)

Southeast Guilford(4-1)….With the losses of other teams tonight, SEG may be able to move up a spot in the next poll and though the Falcons fell on Friday….

Northeast Guilford(3-1)

Southwest Guilford(3-2)

Northwest Guilford(3-2)

Smith(3-2)

Eastern Guilford(3-2)

Ragsdale(3-2)

High Point Central(3-2)

Northern Guilford(2-2)

Grimsley(2-3)

Southern Guilford(0-4)

High Point Andrews(0-4)

Western Guilford(0-5)

*****Other than with Dudley way up at the top, we have some parody in Guilford County these days…..*****