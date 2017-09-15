Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialist Scoreboard – September 15, 2017
Game of the Week Stream 1: Dudley at Southeast Guilford with Andy Durham and Dennis White.
Game of the Week Stream 2: Southwest Guilford at Northwest Guilford with Kris Walser and Coach Steele.
If you are at the game, you can listen in the stadium on 97.7 FM
UPDATE #0 – 7:00 PM
0 Q
Dudley (4-0)
Southeast Guilford (4-0)
0 Q
Page (3-1)
Winston-Salem Reagan (2-2)
0 Q
Southwest Guilford (2-2)
Northwest Guilford (3-1)
0 Q
Eastern Guilford (3-1)
Smith (2-2)
0 Q
Ragsdale (3-1)
Northeast Guilford (2-1)
0 Q
High Point Central (2-2)
High Point Andrews (0-3)
0 Q
Grimsley (1-3)
Western Guilford (0-4)
0 Q
McMichael (1-2)
High Point Christian (4-0)
0 Q
Winston-Salem Atkins (2-2)
Bishop McGuinness (0-4)
0 Q
Mount Tabor (3-1)
Glenn (4-0)
0 Q
Asheboro (1-3)
Wheatmore (4-0)
0 Q
Mallard Creek (3-0)
Charlotte Harding (4-0)
0 Q
Wake Forest (4-0)
Southern Nash (4-0)
