College Volleyball Final – Guilford 3, Lynchburg 1

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Guilford College’s Jessica Sheek put away 13 kills and Tina Eucker added 44 assists in the Quakers’ 3-1 volleyball victory at Lynchburg College Wednesday night. The contest marked the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) opener for both teams.

Guilford (6-2, 1-0 ODAC) prevailed by the score of 25-23, 24-26, 25-22, 25-20 for its first win over the Hornets (5-3, 0-1 ODAC) since 2002.

Sheek had one error in 30 attempts to hit .400 for the match, her sixth such performance in eight matches this season. She also had two of Guilford’s season-high 14 service aces and collected a team-high 15 points on the night. Morgan Tompkins (11 kills, 10 digs) and Christian Ritter (10 kills, match-best 21 digs) were Guilford’s other top hitters Wednesday.

Eucker added four service aces and 10 digs to her 44 assists, and rookie teammate McKinley Durham notched a personal-best five aces and 18 digs from her libero spot. Jasmine Gaines chipped in eight kills and two blocks.

Lynchburg’s Mesa Willis led all students with 16 kills and 17.5 points. Sydney Frink chipped in with 13 putaways, plus six digs. Lauren Stanford led the Hornets with 18 digs and Lynn Walsh had 22 assists.

Coach Emily Gann’s Quakers return home to host league-rival Washington and Lee University Friday night at 7:00 p.m.