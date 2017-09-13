Greensboro College Pride Women Cash In On Opportunities To Top Wasps, 5-0

Pride Women Cash In On Opportunities To Top Wasps, 5-0

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College SID

EMORY, Va. – The Greensboro College women’s soccer team topped the Wasps of Emory & Henry College Wednesday, 5-0.

Greensboro played much of the first six minutes in their offensive half before taking a 1-0 lead in the seventh minute.

The Pride played a corner kick into the 18-yard box that found the foot of Samantha Whipp who blasted a shot to the upper-right corner to establish the lead.

The score then remained the same for the next 31 minutes before Greensboro extended their lead to 2-0 heading into halftime.

Anna Rae Porcelli played a ball off her right foot that found Alexis Chase who cashed in the opportunity for her fifth goal of the season.

Eight minutes following the intermission, Isabella Cross played a long ball from her central-back position that connected with Mercedes Fisher. Fisher then broke away from the Wasps defenders and placed the ball in the right corner to extend the Greensboro lead to three goals.

Fisher then tallied her second goal of the game off another breakaway opportunity, following a pass from Meredith Priest, to push the Pride advantage to 4-0.

Greensboro then got one final goal in the 85th minute when Alexa Rehling scored her second goal of the season.

Following the Rehling goal, Emory & Henry put a little more pressure on the Pride back line but Brittany Morrison was able to keep the Wasps off the board to secure the shutout victory.

“I want to thank Emory & Henry for hosting us and they are a really good team,” Head Coach Gus Mota said. “We came out flat in the first five minutes and they almost got on the board first.

“I am proud of my team for staying composed and we were able to finish on our chances. We are looking to a good weekend in Pennsylvania.”

The Pride held a 14-5 advantage in shots on goal. Morrison recorded five saves in the victory.

The Pride women will return to action at 6 p.m. Friday when they travel to Wilson College. For more information on Greensboro College women’s soccer, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.