Northern Guilford High School named NFL Play 60 Team of the Week

The Northern Guilford High School Nighthawks(Greensboro, N.C.) were announced as the Carolina Panthers NFL Play 60 Team of the Week, during the Panthers’-San Francisco 49ers game on Sunday…

Heard the announcement during the Panthers’ game being broadcast on ROCK 92 locally…..The Nighthawks were being called out by Mick Mixon, Eugene Robinson and Jim Szoke, loud and proud…..Mick, Eugene and Jim are the radio announcers for the Carolina Panthers, on the Panthers’ radio network…..