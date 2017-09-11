Greensboro College Volleyball Splits Two Matches On Final Day Of Greensboro College Invitational Tournament

Volleyball Splits Two Matches On Final Day Of Greensboro College Invitational Tournament

Courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College SID

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College volleyball spilt a pair of matches to close the 2017 Greensboro College Volleyball Invitational Tournament Sunday.

Greensboro (4-1) fell to Lynchburg College to open the day in straight sets before defeating the Wasps of Emory & Henry College, 3-0.

In the first set against Lynchburg, Greensboro fell behind early but was able to rally to take its first lead at 7-6 but the Hornets were able to rally back to win the set 25-16 to take a 1-0 lead.

After dropping the first set, Greensboro quickly jumped out to a 6-0 lead but Lynchburg used a run of their own to tie the score. Katie Clark had two service aces during the run, while Shayla Moss tallied one kill.

The two teams then traded points back and forth before the Hornets closed out the set on a 15-5 run to take a 2-0 lead.

Despite a valiant effort in the third set, Greensboro was unable to come out on top falling 26-24.

Danyale Berry had a team-high 10 kills in the loss, while Katie Clark passed for 27 assists.

Following their opening loss, Greensboro quickly ran out to a 7-3 lead in Set 1 against Emory & Henry following a kill from Jordan Ware and two service aces from Emily Horn.

The Pride was then able to extend their lead to 15-9 later in the set following a 5-0 run before taking a 1-0 lead in the match with a 25-22 Set 1 win. Horn sparked the run for Greensboro with a back row kill before Breanna Wilton capped it off with two straight services aces.

After taking the 1-0 lead, Greensboro was able to hang close with the Wasps for the first part of Set 2 before opening up a 24-17 with a 10-3 spurt.

Emory & Henry then used a four-point run to pull within three but Shayla Moss tallied a big kill for Greensboro to secure the set victory to take a 2-0 lead.

Greensboro was then able to ride that momentum into the third set to close out the match with a 25-18 win.

Berry turned in another double-digit kill performance with 11, while Tori Belcher paced the Greensboro defense with 12 digs.

“The girls showed a lot of growth this weekend,” Head Coach Kathy Bullock said. “I am proud of them because this is the first time that we have played four matches in one weekend and they played well.

“We are still in the process of building our dynasty and that comes with a lot of adversity. The girls definitely learned how to overcome and recover from that diversity.”

The Pride will return to action Friday when they open play at the Maryville Scots Invitational at 6 p.m. For more information on Greensboro College men’s soccer, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.