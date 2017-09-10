Greensboro College Football:Chappelear’s Field Goal Lifts Pride Over Bison

Chappelear’s Field Goal Lifts Pride Over Bison

Courtesy of Wes Gullett Greensboro College SID

WASHINGTON, D.C. – David Chappelear kicked a 22-yard field goal to lift the Greensboro College football team over the Bison of Gallaudet University Saturday, 23-21.

Gallaudet (0-2) took a 7-0 lead into the second quarter before Greensboro capped off a nine play 56-yard drive to even the score.

After forcing the Bison to punt the ball away with just over three minutes remaining in the first quarter, the Pride reached Gallaudet territory on the second play of the drive following a Louis Briggs six-yard run.

The Pride then reached the Gallaudet 13-yard line before the end of the quarter before finding the end zone on a touchdown pass from Chastin Robinson to Garret Hall less than a minute into the second period.

The scored then remained the same for the next seven minutes before Greensboro took their first lead of the contest with 7:38 remaining in the first half. Kamryn Webster hit JaiCari Boone for a 74-yard touchdown before the point after attempt was blocked to give Greensboro a 13-7 lead.

Following the Greensboro score, Gallaudet was able to find the end zone just before halftime to take a 14-13 lead into the break.

Despite giving up the late touchdown before the half, the Pride did not give up.

On their second possession of the third quarter, Greensboro used a five-play 73-yard drive to regain the lead at 20-14.

With Greensboro facing a third down and seven, Webster threw his second touchdown of the afternoon when he connected with Garret Hall from 36 yards out.

Gallaudet then retook the lead at 21-20 early in the fourth quarter.

With the clock starting to wind down in the game, Greensboro got the ball back for the final time with 2:43 remaining to set up the game winning drive.

The Pride took over on their own 11-yard line but quickly moved the ball down the field with great offensive play and defensive penalties.

After crossing into Bison territory, the Pride found themselves facing a fourth down and five but Webster connected with Wahl for a 33-yard strike to set up a first down and goal on the Bison 3-yard line.

“The offensive line did a great job giving me time in the pocket which allowed me to get the ball in the play makers’ hands,” Webster said. “I did not let my nerves get to me and the drive was a lot of fun to be a part of.”

Greensboro was then unsuccessful finding the end zone and quickly turned to the freshman kicker for a chance to regain the lead.

With the ball sitting on the 3-yard line, Chappelear found himself having to wait just a little bit longer to attempt the 22-yard field goal as the Bison called their final timeout just before the kick.

However, Chappelear did not let the freeze play affect him as he blasted the ball through the uprights to give Greensboro the lead for good.

“I was just thinking put the ball through,” Chappelear said. “When I kicked it I knew it was good and just began running to the sideline in excitement. I was filled with overwhelming joy inside as I knew I just won the game for my teammates.”

Even after the field goal, Gallaudet got the ball back with 23 seconds on the clock but senior Josh Cross recorded his first interception of the season to secure the win.

“This win was a huge confidence builder for not only our team but for the entire Greensboro College football program,” Head Coach Greg Crum said. “The offense did a great job getting things good and was able to drive the ball down filed while making the plays when we needed them the most.

“Today’s outing really showed just how strong of a family our team is.”

Webster finished the day with a game-high 184 yards passing and two touchdowns, while Chastin Robinson passed for 61 yards. Boone hauled in 103 yards receiving on five receptions.

Defensively, Quinton Maxbauer had 14 tackles to lead the way and senior Keon Reynolds added 11.

The Pride football team will return to action at 1 p.m. Saturday when they host the Tornados of Brevard College. For more information on Greensboro College football, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.