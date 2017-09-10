College Volleyball Finals – Guilford 3, John Wesley 0; Guilford 3, Pfeiffer 0

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Guilford College’s volleyball team won twice in a nonconference tri-match Saturday John Wesley University and Pfeiffer University.

The host Quakers (5-2) downed John Wesley, 25-22, 25-16, 25-16. After John Wesley (3-1) topped Pfeiffer, 27-25, 25-14, 25-22, Guilford downed the Falcons, 25-13, 25-19, 25-15.

Morgan Tompkins 12 kills paced the Quakers in the day’s opening match. The sophomore hit .320 and collected 10 digs for her third double-double of the season. Jessica Sheek added 10 kills and served up three aces. After a sluggish start, Guilford warmed up and improved its team hitting percentage in each game. Christian Ritter (Asheboro, N.C./Eastern Randolph) chipped in eight kills, four aces and a match-best 13 digs. Tina Eucker was solid at setter with 29 assists and Jasmine Gaines (Asheboro, N.C./Asheboro) delivered six kills off the bench.

Natalya Cannie’s seven kills and five blocks led the Lions, who had 19 kills in the three sets. Noel Armstrong added four putaways and two blocks.

Sheek paced the hot-hitting Quakers in their second match of the day. She hit 10 kills without an error in 16 attempts for a .625 hitting percentage. Guilford trailed early in the first set before closing on a 15-1 run that set the tone for the rest of the match. Ritter served the bulk of those points and finished with a bulging stat line of nine kills, .400 hitting percentage, six service aces, six digs and two blocks. Tompkins chipped in eight kills and 11 digs. Eucker set up 33 kills and had two of the Quakers’ 13 aces.

Erin Errington had six kills and five digs for the Falcons (0-5), who had 17 hitting errors and 17 kills.

Coach Emily Gann’s Quakers open Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) play Wednesday (9/13) at Lynchburg College.