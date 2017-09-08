Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialist Scoreboard – September 8, 2017

Game of the Week Stream 1: Durham Hillside at Dudley with Andy Durham and Dennis White.

Game of the Week Stream 2: Ragsdale at Southwest Guilford with Kris Walser and Coach Steele.

If you are at the game, you can listen in the stadium on 97.7 FM

UPDATE #2 – 8:30 PM

2 Q

Durham Hillside (1-2) – 6

Dudley (3-0) – 14

HALF

Page (2-1) – 0

Eastern Guilford (3-0) – 0

1 Q

Northwest Guilford (2-1) – 7

Northern Guilford (2-1) – 0

HALF

Ragsdale (2-1) – 7

Southwest Guilford (2-1) – 7

0 Q

Southeast Guilford (3-0)

Grimsley (1-2)

2 Q

West Forsyth (3-0) – 21

High Point Central (2-1) 0

0 Q

Smith (1-2)

Southern Guilford (0-3)

0 Q

Northeast Guilford (1-1)

Western Guilford (0-3)

0 Q

First Assembly (1-2)

High Point Christian (3-0)

0 Q

West Wilkes (2-0)

Bishop McGuinness (0-3)

2 Q

Reidsville (3-0) – 28

WS Reynolds (3-0) – 0

0 Q

Burlington Williams (1-2)

Rockingham County (1-1)

2 Q

Matthews Butler (0-1) – 14

Richmond County (2-1) – 7

1 Q

East Forsyth – 14

WS Carver – 0

1 Q

Glenn – 14

North Forsyth – 0

HALF

WS Reagan – 7

Mt. Tabor – 7

GREENSBORO GRASSHOPPERS BASEBALL

Top of 5

Greensboro – 1

Kannapolis – 3

Comments turned off until games are finished.

Send Us Your Scores

Email – scores@greensborosports.com

Twitter – @gsosports

SMS/Text – 336-303-1217