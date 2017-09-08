Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialist Scoreboard – September 8, 2017
Game of the Week Stream 1: Durham Hillside at Dudley with Andy Durham and Dennis White.
Game of the Week Stream 2: Ragsdale at Southwest Guilford with Kris Walser and Coach Steele.
If you are at the game, you can listen in the stadium on 97.7 FM
UPDATE #2 – 8:30 PM
2 Q
Durham Hillside (1-2) – 6
Dudley (3-0) – 14
HALF
Page (2-1) – 0
Eastern Guilford (3-0) – 0
1 Q
Northwest Guilford (2-1) – 7
Northern Guilford (2-1) – 0
HALF
Ragsdale (2-1) – 7
Southwest Guilford (2-1) – 7
0 Q
Southeast Guilford (3-0)
Grimsley (1-2)
2 Q
West Forsyth (3-0) – 21
High Point Central (2-1) 0
0 Q
Smith (1-2)
Southern Guilford (0-3)
0 Q
Northeast Guilford (1-1)
Western Guilford (0-3)
0 Q
First Assembly (1-2)
High Point Christian (3-0)
0 Q
West Wilkes (2-0)
Bishop McGuinness (0-3)
2 Q
Reidsville (3-0) – 28
WS Reynolds (3-0) – 0
0 Q
Burlington Williams (1-2)
Rockingham County (1-1)
2 Q
Matthews Butler (0-1) – 14
Richmond County (2-1) – 7
1 Q
East Forsyth – 14
WS Carver – 0
1 Q
Glenn – 14
North Forsyth – 0
HALF
WS Reagan – 7
Mt. Tabor – 7
GREENSBORO GRASSHOPPERS BASEBALL
Top of 5
Greensboro – 1
Kannapolis – 3
Comments turned off until games are finished.
Send Us Your Scores
Email – scores@greensborosports.com
Twitter – @gsosports
SMS/Text – 336-303-1217