HPU Cross Country: Heinst Named Big South Runner of the Week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — High Point University women’s cross country freshman Famke Heinst has been named the Big South Women’s Runner of the Week, the conference announced Wednesday (Sept. 6).

Heinst led the Panthers across the line in her collegiate debut at the Elon Opener, finishing second overall in a 4K time of 14:36. She finished second out of 93 runners and defeated runners from North Carolina, Elon, Campbell and College of Charleston. Her efforts led the Panthers to a third-place finish in the team standings.

It is the first weekly conference award of her career.

The Panthers return to action Sept. 16 for the Big South Preview in Lynchburg, Va.

