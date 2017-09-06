Greensboro College Men’s Soccer Falls To Roanoke In Home Opener

Men’s Soccer Falls To Roanoke In Home Opener

Courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College men’s soccer team dropped their home opener to Roanoke College Wednesday, 2-0.

Neither team was able to get the advantage in the midfield until the Maroons were able to strike for the game’s first goal in the 23rd minute of action.

Following the goal, Greensboro had a couple of opportunities to tie the game but was unable to capitalize and went into halftime trailing 1-0.

Roanoke then extended their lead to 2-0 in the first minute of the second half and was able to keep the Pride off the board despite some late pressure.

“We are disappointed with the result today,” Head Coach Tony Falvino said. “Roanoke was able to capitalize on their chances and were failed to get ourselves into a flow as a group, while failing to convert our chances.”

The shot battle was almost even as Roanoke out shot the Pride narrowly, 8-6. Cole Watkins, Darli Mihindou, Kyle Fisher and Jordy Briceno each had a shot on goal for Greensboro.

Caelan Kohut took the loss in goal for Greensboro despite making three saves, while Nick Tadros earned the victory for Roanoke.

The Pride men will return to action at 4 p.m. Friday when they open USA South Athletic Conference play at Berea College.