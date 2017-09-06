Fall Fitness with the HiToms

Be a part of the Southern Triad Race Series’ third leg as the HiToms host the 5th Annual United Health Care HiTom Home Run. Starting at the world’s largest chair and finishing at Finch Field’s home plate, the 5K is an exciting healthy lifestyle event that feature a post-race party and a wonderful participant ‘swag bag’.

See you Saturday, October 7th!