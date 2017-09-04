Fisher’s Hat Trick Helps Lead Greensboro College Pride Women Past Brooklyn In Home Opener

Fisher’s Hat Trick Helps Lead Pride Women Past Brooklyn In Home Opener

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Mercedes Fisher tallied three goals and one assist as the Greensboro College women’s soccer team remained perfect in 2017 with a 8-0 victory over Brooklyn College Sunday.

Fisher got the Pride on the board for the first time in the 21st minute when she collected a ball on the left side and blasted a shot into the lower right-hand corner of the ago.

The score would then remain the same for the next 13 minutes before Alexis Chase took a feed from Hunter Cashion and tucked it away to extend the Greensboro lead to 2-0.

The Pride got one more goal in the opening half to take a 3-0 lead into the break after Anna Rae Porcelli possessed a ball at the top of the 18-yard box and finessed a shot into the back of the net.

Following halftime, Fisher quickly scored her second goal of the game off an assist from Chase to push the Greensboro lead to 4-0 with 40 minutes remaining on the clock.

Over the remainder of the game, Greensboro got goals from Meredith Priest, Devin D’Agostin, Keeley Catarineau and Fisher to secure the eight-goal victory.

“Today was a tale of two halves and we have to compete for a full 90 minutes,” Head Coach Gus Mota said. “I was not pleased with our performance in the first half but our girls responded after the half and performed a lot better.

“We still have a lot to work on in practice but now we must turn our attention to our next game and get better every day in practice.

Marisa Camuto recorded her second victory of the season in goal after recording two saves, while Lauren Rodrizuez played the final 23 minutes between the pipes.

The Pride women will return to action at 5 p.m. Tuesday whey travel to take on Hollins University. For more information on Greensboro College women’s soccer, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.