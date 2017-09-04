College Men’s Golf Results – Guilford Wins Transylvania Invitational

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Guilford College held off defending champion Greensboro College to win the 2017 Transylvania University Fall Men’s Golf Invitational Sunday. The Quakers shot an even-par 288 Sunday to finish with a six-under 570 total over 36 holes. The Pride, Guilford’s crosstown rival, had Sunday’s best score, a five-under 283, but finished five strokes behind the Quakers at 575.

Ohio Wesleyan University fired a 293 Sunday and came home in third place, two shots behind Greensboro. Kenyon College (296-285-581) placed fourth, three strokes better than defending NCAA Division III champion Wittenberg University.

Guilford, ranked fourth in the preseason NCAA Division III Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches’ Poll, placed four contestants among the top-seven finishers in the 82-man field. First-round leader Zachary Evens shot 73 Sunday and slipped to fourth place at 67-73-140. Quakers’ junior Josh Hill shot a three-under 69 on the par-72 University Club of Kentucky Sunday to share fifth place (72-69-141). Teammate Kell Graham posted two red numbers and also shared fifth place with a 71-70-141. Freshman Addison Manring provided Guilford’s fourth score Sunday with his second straight 76 and earned a share of 44th place at 152. Senior Harrison Frye fired a 72-78-150, good for a share of 33rd place.

Guilford freshman Jack Lee played as an individual and had the low score among individuals with a 76-74-150 that ranked 33rd.

Greensboro’s Grant Powell and Kenyon’s Ryan Muthiora both shot 68 Sunday and shared medalist honors with six-under 138. Ohio Wesleyan University’s Shane Hoben (69-70-139) finished third.

Coach Justin Tereshko’s Quakers return to action September 11 at the Tom Kinder Memorial in Harrisonburg, Virginia.