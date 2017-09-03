College Cross Country Results – Guilford Competes at Chick Fil A Invitational

SALISBURY, N.C. – Guilford College’s cross country teams opened the 2017 season Saturday at the Chick-Fil-A Invitational at Salisbury Park. The Quakers’ men placed eighth among 14 competing schools with 234 points. Guilford’s women did not post a team score.

Wingate University had three of the top-five finishers and won the men’s team title with 30 points, one point ahead of Louisburg College. Meet host Catawba College claimed third with 88 points.

Guilford’s Caleb Amstutz clocked the team’s top individual performance with a time of 29 minutes, 31.6 seconds over eight kilometers. He placed 27th in the 103-man field. Rookie Kieran Arbury ran a 32:23.6 in his first college race and edged teammate Caleb Anderson (32:38.6) for 60th place. John Martinez was close behind in 66th place at 32:51. Colin Dossel rounded out Guilford’s runners in 69th place with a time of 32:59.

Wingate’s Nepolian Patel outkicked Louisburg’s Jack Mastrandrea with a winning time of 25:27.3.

The NCAA Division II Bulldogs also won the five-kilometer women’s race, thanks for four top-five finishers. Catawba was second, followed by Truett-McConnell University in third place.

While Guilford’s women did not have enough runners to score, the Quakers’ Sommer Fanney (Burlington, N.C./Williams) placed 16th among 115 contestants with a time of 20:58.9. Teammate Samantha Brown crossed the line in 23:24.6, good for 39th place. Other Guilford contestants included Samantha Brooks (24:30.0) and Sydney Procos (29:35.5).

The Quakers return to the action Friday, September 13 at the Adidas XC Challenge in Cary, N.C.