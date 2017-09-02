High School Football Saturday Morning Rewind:Looking back and Looking ahead

Final from Friday night:Ragsdale 27, Western Guilford 18….RHS(2-1)/WG(0-3)

Coming up on Monday night:

Eastern Guilford(2-0) at Grimsley(1-1) 6pm

High Point Central(2-0) at Southwest Guilford(1-1) 6pm

Northeast Guilford(0-1) at Southern Guilford(0-2) 7pm

Harrells Christian(2-0) at High Point Christian(2-0) 5:30pm

from back on Thursday night:

FINAL

Dudley 19, Page 14

Dudley (3-0)/Page (2-1)

FINAL

Southeast GUilford 28, Northwest Guilford 13

Southeast Guilford (3-0)/Northwest Guilford (2-1)

FINAL

Northern Guilford 27, Statesville 13

Northern Guilford (2-1)/Statesville (2-1)

FINAL

Smith 24, High Point Andrews 18

Smith (1-2)/High Point Andrews (0-3)

**********from the Winston-Salem Journal at www.journalnow.com:

Officials at West Forsyth High School made a last-minute decision to postpone the football game Friday night with Mount Tabor High School after a thunderstorm smacked northern Clemmons.

Mike Pennington, West Forsyth’s athletics director, said the game will start at 6 p.m. on Labor Day Monday at the school’s Peoples Stadium off Lewisville-Clemmons Road.

The Rev. George Banks, the pastor at Goler Memorial AME Zion Church, said he was concerned about the players’ safety if the game was played on a wet field at West Forsyth. Officials with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools should have earlier considered postponing the game, he said.

“Winning a game is not the most important thing,” said Banks, whose son plays on the Mount Tabor team. “The safety of our students is the most important thing.”

**********