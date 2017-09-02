High School Football Saturday Morning Rewind:Looking back and Looking ahead
Final from Friday night:Ragsdale 27, Western Guilford 18….RHS(2-1)/WG(0-3)
Coming up on Monday night:
Eastern Guilford(2-0) at Grimsley(1-1) 6pm
High Point Central(2-0) at Southwest Guilford(1-1) 6pm
Northeast Guilford(0-1) at Southern Guilford(0-2) 7pm
Harrells Christian(2-0) at High Point Christian(2-0) 5:30pm
from back on Thursday night:
FINAL
Dudley 19, Page 14
Dudley (3-0)/Page (2-1)
FINAL
Southeast GUilford 28, Northwest Guilford 13
Southeast Guilford (3-0)/Northwest Guilford (2-1)
FINAL
Northern Guilford 27, Statesville 13
Northern Guilford (2-1)/Statesville (2-1)
FINAL
Smith 24, High Point Andrews 18
Smith (1-2)/High Point Andrews (0-3)
**********from the Winston-Salem Journal at www.journalnow.com:
Officials at West Forsyth High School made a last-minute decision to postpone the football game Friday night with Mount Tabor High School after a thunderstorm smacked northern Clemmons.
Mike Pennington, West Forsyth’s athletics director, said the game will start at 6 p.m. on Labor Day Monday at the school’s Peoples Stadium off Lewisville-Clemmons Road.
The Rev. George Banks, the pastor at Goler Memorial AME Zion Church, said he was concerned about the players’ safety if the game was played on a wet field at West Forsyth. Officials with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools should have earlier considered postponing the game, he said.
“Winning a game is not the most important thing,” said Banks, whose son plays on the Mount Tabor team. “The safety of our students is the most important thing.”
**********
Messer said,
Northern Guilford vs Statesville the final score was 27-13
Andy Durham said,
Everyone has been reporting 21-13 NG and thanks for the update…
