High Point Women’s Soccer Falls at Ole Miss, 5-0

• High Point fell 5-0 in its third matchup against an SEC school this season

• Alex Hank and Charlotte Kennedy made two saves a piece while splitting the match in net

• HPU returns home on Monday to take on intra-triad rival UNCG at 7 p.m.

OXFORD, Miss. – The High Point University women’s soccer team dropped a 5-0 decision on the road against Ole Miss on Friday night. The Panthers saw 25 of their 32 players on the roster participate in the match.

“I thought we did a lot of great things tonight,” head coach Marty Beall said. “Unfortunately, we made some mistakes in our defensive third and they punished us each time. I’m looking forward to seeing how resilient our players are in our next match on Monday night.”

Ole Miss (4-0-1), which entered the night as the top scoring team in the NCAA with 20 goals in its first four games, showcased its offensive power early in the match with two goals in the opening 10 minutes. In the fifth minute, CeCe Kizer sent a ball to the left side of the box that Mary Kate Smith finished for her second goal of the year.

Five minutes later, Sophie Dineen bombed a ball towards the box from approximately 35 yards out that perfectly arced in over Alex Hank for the Rebels’ second goal.

High Point (2-3-0) settled down and held the high-powered attack at bay for a majority of the contest following the opening burst. The Rebels, though, broke through for three goals in the final 10 minutes of the match to account for the final margin.

Ole Miss held a 21-2 advantage in shots, including 9-1 in shots on goal. Sophomore Alex Denny provided HPU’s lone shot on goal with a solid run in the middle stages of the first half that was stonewalled by the Rebel keeper. Hank and sophomore Charlotte Kennedy played 45 minutes a piece in net. Both made two saves in their respective halves.

HPU returns home on Monday night to take on intra-triad rival UNCG at 7 p.m. The game will be streamed live on the Big South Network.