Greensboro College Men’s Soccer Falls Short Against No.24 Washington & Lee In Season Opener

Men’s Soccer Falls Short Against No.24 Washington & Lee In Season Opener

courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Greensboro College men’s soccer team suffered a 2-1 defeat against No. 24 Washington & Lee University at the 2017 Joe Pombriant/CNU Soccer Classic Friday.

The Generals (1-0) possessed the ball for much of the first 16 minutes of play before Ryan Mule blasted a shot on goal for the Pride (0-1), but the Generals’ Gillen Beck was able to secure it to keep the game scoreless.

Greensboro continued applying pressure over the next seven minutes before the Generals broke loose for the game’s first goal in the 23rd-minute.

With the Pride facing a one-goal deficit, Washington & Lee was able to add to their advantage 10 minutes later to take a 2-0 lead into the break.

After failing to capitalize on a few chances early in the second half, Greensboro got on the board in the 67th minute when Carlos Barragan was able to beat Beck to the right side of the goal.

Greensboro then rode the momentum from Barragan’s goal for the remainder of the game but the comeback came up just short.

The Pride outshot the Generals on the day and placed seven shots on goal. Gerardo Peraza paced Greensboro with three shots, while Jared Heller, Alexander Bishop and Barragan had two shots apiece.

Jaime Payamps suffered the loss in goal for the Pride and recorded three saves.

The Pride will return to action at 5 p.m. Saturday against Regent University to close out the two-day tournament. For more information on Greensboro College men’s soccer, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.