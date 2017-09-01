Dominique Graves(Eastern Guilford HS) named first 2017 Rotary Club of Greensboro/Bob Sawyer GCS Football Player of the Week

ROTARY PRESENTS FIRST GREENSBORO ROTARY / BOB SAWYER AWARD FOR 2017 SEASON GUILFORD COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Greensboro, NC –The Rotary Club of Greensboro has selected the first winner of the 2017 Greensboro Rotary / Sawyer Guilford County Football Player of the Week. The award will be presented at the Rotary Meeting on Wednesday, September 6 at 12:40 pm. The meeting takes place at the Terrace at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

Winner: Dominique Graves

Coach: Doug Robertson

School: Eastern Guilford High School

Jersey Number: 1

Position: QB

Eastern Guilford against Northeast Guilford (44-0)

In a dominant team performance, Dominique was 14-21 for 154 yards, 2 TD’s, 9 rushes for 73 yards.

In the words of his coach, “Dominique Graves is a Senior Quarterback for Eastern Guilford High School. He serves as one of our four team captains and is a leader for us on and off the field. He is interested in furthering his playing academic and playing career in college but is undecided where that will be at this time. Dominique also participates on the basketball team and track teams at Eastern Guilford. He is a model student athlete, and all of our students look up to him.”

Info on Award: The Greensboro Rotary / Bob Sawyer Award began in the fall of 2013 for Guilford County High School football players. This award is in honor of long-time coach, athletic director and Greensboro Rotarian, Bob Sawyer, who remains a legend in North Carolina high school athletics. Leading Grimsley High School’s swimming teams to 16 consecutive championships and an unprecedented 15 straight NCHSAA state titles, Sawyer was inducted into the East Carolina University Hall of Fame in 1974, and was enshrined in the NC High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame in 1995.

The Rotary Club of Greensboro is one of the earliest Rotary clubs, founded in January 1917, twelve years after the founding of the first Rotary club. From the first 42 members, our club has grown to its present size of approximately 275 members. Our membership includes a broad cross-section of our community and spans a range of ages, backgrounds, interests, and occupations.