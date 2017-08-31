Thursday Night Finish:Dudley stays Unbeaten and SEG takes down NWG again/Smith wins and Northern Guilford stops Statesville/Any JV scores???

JV Football Final Tonight:Southwest Guilford 56, High Point Central 6

Dudley and Page staged a first half that ended up with the score at 19-14 and that is how the game ended, with Dudley on top, 19-14….Page won last year at Page, with the final, the Pirates coming out on top of the Panthers, 23-22, I think it was…

Southeast Guilford upset Northwest Guilford for the second straight season and as we asked earlier in the week, was this a Falcon upset, or should they have been favored to beat the Vikings again this season?????

28-13 SEG over NWG, with that score being by the GCS/Guilford County School…..

Northern Guilford got a much-needed win over Statesville and the Smith Golden Eagles picked up their first win of 2017, with a victory over HP Andrews…

Do we have any JV scores tonight?????

I spoke with Dennis White and Kris Walser, from our GreensboroSports Radio broadcast team and Kris said both Page and Dudley went on long time-consuming drives in the second half, but neither team, Dudley nor Page, could crack the end zone, in the second half….

There were some penalties that kept the teams out of the end zone and Dennis told me that he felt Dudley should have won this game by a wider margin and the Panthers were not playing their best football tonight….Dennis also said that the Page defense had a great game and game-plan and that Page came to Tarpley Stadium, ready to play defense this evening….Dennis also said he was impressed with Assad Alston on offense for Page and that Sincere Davis, the Page RB, had a solid game…Looks like Alston scored two TD’s and he put on some flashy moves out there on this night….

Kris Walser said Dudley QB Gerald Simpson saw the toughest defense tonight, that he has seen all season, and Gee Simpson had to leave the game for a few plays and Dudley brought on backup QB Richard ‘Quad’ Monroe to run the show/offense….

Kris said it was one of the best football games that he has witnessed, since he started calling games for GreensboroSports.com….The game appears to have been in doubt until the end, with the first half ending, the 19-14 score, standing up until the “Thursday Night Finish”…..

Dennis White said that Dudley should not make any Labor Day Monday holiday plans because Coach Steven Davis will probably have his Panthers out there on Lincoln Street working overtime on Monday, after what some Panther fans might consider a sub-par performance tonight….

Dudley has a huge game coming up next Friday night at Tarpley Stadium, with 4-A and state-wide power, the Durham Hillside Hornets coming to town….

The Page Pirates will travel to meet the Eastern Wildcats next Friday night….Dudley now at (3-0) and the #1 ranked 3-A team in the state and Page at (2-1) and among the Top 25 ranked 4-A teams in the state….

Page got a lot of people’s attention tonight and Dudley has fans’ attention, but the fans are feeling that Dudley could have played better tonight….Page will tell you that they had a lot to do with the way Dudley was forced to play tonight, but in the end, the Dudley Panthers got what they came out for, the WIN…..

Dennis White told me Gee Simpson hooked up with D.J. Crossen on a something like an 80-yard pass play early in the game for a TD and Dennis said it was a thing of beauty….Crossen scored on another catch and run, and Dudley sure was looking good with Crossen finding paydirt with help from Simpson tonight…

Have not seen the young(sophomore) Panther kicker, but I hear he is a good one and Page has one of the best kickers in the state, in Thomas Murray…..

How about those SEG Falcons, are they for real, because that was a real big win they got tonight over the Northwest Guilford Vikings….

Let us know what you have to say about tonight’s games and we were downtown for the Greensboro Grasshoppers 4-0 win over the Kannapolis Intimidators, in what was Greensboro’s last regular season game of the 2017….The “Summer of ’17”, is moving on out…..

Who gets the Game Ball tonight???

Got any nominees from Dudley, Page, SEG, NWG, Smith, Northern Guilford or others?????

Good work Kris Walser and Dennis White on bringing the Dudley-Page football game to the people tonight, by way of GreensboroSports Radio and you need to check it out, the game is playing back there right now at GreensboroSports Radio….

Tomorrow night on GreensboroSports Radio we will have Southwest Guilford at High Point Central and Western Guilford at Ragsdale…..