HPT HiTom Evan Edwards(Southern Guilford High School) named CPL Offensive Player of the Year

HiToms News

HPT HiTom Evan Edwards named CPL Offensive Player of the Year

High Point/Thomasville – High Point-Thomasville HiTom Evan Edwards was named today as the 2017 Coastal Plain League Offensive ‘Player of the Year’.

Following a record-setting summer campaign, Edwards joins fellow Post 87 HiTom alum David Thomas (2007) as the second HPT HiTom to win the coveted CPL award.

“I had a terrific experience this summer playing with the HiToms,” Evan Edwards said.” “My teammates, coaches and all of the HiTom fans were wonderful to be around. I am humbled by the honor and I am eternally grateful to my parents, family, coaches and teammates for their support and confidence.”

The former Post 87 HiTom posted a stellar offensive campaign leading the CPL in slugging percentage (.703), on-base percentage (.474) and finishing second in batting average (.355) and home runs (13). Clubbing 13 doubles as well, the left-handed hitting first baseman also finished third in Total Bases with 109. Edwards’ CPL accomplishments also extended to the HiToms modern-day record book as the Post 87 alum established new high-water marks for franchise batting average, slugging percentage and on-base percentage.

“I’m excited for Evan as he worked hard this summer to achieve both his individual numbers and the Player of the Year award,” HPT HiToms Head Coach Brian Rountree said. “Evan is also a great teammate who epitomized the notion of playing every day, grinding out at-bats and competing to win. This award is well deserved.”

A Southern Guilford HS product, Edwards starred at USC Lancaster where he was named the 2017 Region X Player of the Year by clubbing 17 home runs, 8 doubles and 57 RBI. Edwards is currently a member of the NC State Wolfpack.

A three-year veteran of the HiToms Post 87 program, Edwards paced the 87’s to three consecutive American Legion state tournament berths and two Area 3 championships. Belting 14 career home runs, 22 doubles while recording an on-base percentage of .537, Edwards stands alone in all three career offensive categories in the Post 87 HiToms program.

“Evan Edwards defines our organizational mantra of ‘HiTom4Life’,” High Point-Thomasville HiToms President Greg Suire said. “Committing to our Post 87 HiToms developmental system as a 16-year old, Edwards invested himself in our program,” Suire added. “Focused on team success first intertwined with daily, individual dedication, Edwards elevated his game through focus, teammate relationships and leadership skills. All of us at Finch Field are better leaders and performers because of Evan Edwards.”