Page Pirates take Metro 4-A Women’s Golf Match at Bryan Park:Pack leads the Pirate pack with a 35 to take medalist honors

Posted by Press Release on August 28, 2017 at 11:27 pm under High School | Be the First to Comment

4A Conference Match at Bryan Park Players Course

Page 130
Emelia Pack 35 medalist
Tatum Neff 46
Kate Hunter 49
Ava Besecker 53
Alyse Wilson 54

Ragsdale 134
Madison Isaacson 36
Carolyne Isaacson 44
Brooke Brendley 54
Kate Nrendley 56
London Thomas 69

High Point Central 148
Ella Russell 42
Carson Day 47
Mary Lyle Frye 59

Northwest 151
Olivia Mahon 51
Cameron Williams 46
Maggie Mahon 55
Riley Williams 54

Grimsley 170
Blake Fuquay 48
Christina Witte 55
Dyllan key 67

