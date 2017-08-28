Page Pirates take Metro 4-A Women’s Golf Match at Bryan Park:Pack leads the Pirate pack with a 35 to take medalist honors
4A Conference Match at Bryan Park Players Course
Page 130
Emelia Pack 35 medalist
Tatum Neff 46
Kate Hunter 49
Ava Besecker 53
Alyse Wilson 54
Ragsdale 134
Madison Isaacson 36
Carolyne Isaacson 44
Brooke Brendley 54
Kate Nrendley 56
London Thomas 69
High Point Central 148
Ella Russell 42
Carson Day 47
Mary Lyle Frye 59
Northwest 151
Olivia Mahon 51
Cameron Williams 46
Maggie Mahon 55
Riley Williams 54
Grimsley 170
Blake Fuquay 48
Christina Witte 55
Dyllan key 67
