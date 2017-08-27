Arizona Cardinals top Atlanta Falcons 24-14 with James Summers(Page HS) on a TD run for Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals topped the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday 24-14 and former Page Pirate and East Carolina Pirate James Summers ran for one TD and James gained 40 yards on 10 carries and he also grabbed one pass for 8 yards…
Got it going for James Summers, Arizona Cardinals running back and let’s hope James can land a spot on the Cardinals final roster…
page pirates? @PiratesPage 2h2 hours ago
James Summers with a touchdown tonight against the Atlanta Falcons. #Piratepride
Brian Hall?Verified account @bhallwfmy 2h2 hours ago
Great to see @PiratesATH alum James Summers with the TD run tonight for @AZCardinals ….@WFMY @WFMYhss @pagepirateFB
*****Brian Hall never misses a thing, nothing gets past this guy…..*****
+++++Keenan Allen(Northern Guilford HS) 5 receptions for 45 yards for LA Chargers….
Christian McCain(Northern Guilford HS) with 3 Tackles, all Solo Tackles for LA Chargers….+++++
Disney ending said,
I did not know Mr Summers was at this point in his career. I hope the kid makes it. He traveled a tough road in college. This shows that dreams can come true if you simply stay focused on the dream. Great kid with a potential Disney ending? Let’s hope so!
