Arizona Cardinals top Atlanta Falcons 24-14 with James Summers(Page HS) on a TD run for Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals topped the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday 24-14 and former Page Pirate and East Carolina Pirate James Summers ran for one TD and James gained 40 yards on 10 carries and he also grabbed one pass for 8 yards…

Got it going for James Summers, Arizona Cardinals running back and let’s hope James can land a spot on the Cardinals final roster…

page pirates? @PiratesPage 2h2 hours ago

James Summers with a touchdown tonight against the Atlanta Falcons. #Piratepride

Brian Hall?Verified account @bhallwfmy 2h2 hours ago

Great to see @PiratesATH alum James Summers with the TD run tonight for @AZCardinals ….@WFMY @WFMYhss @pagepirateFB

+++++Keenan Allen(Northern Guilford HS) 5 receptions for 45 yards for LA Chargers….

Christian McCain(Northern Guilford HS) with 3 Tackles, all Solo Tackles for LA Chargers….+++++