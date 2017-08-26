Friday Night Finish:Some Wild Scores and some Crazy Numbers on Friday Night

There were for sure some wild scores coming out of Friday night’s games and here you go with a few of them as we look back at Friday Night Football, with the “Friday Night Finish”……

Look at some of these finals….

Dudley 74, Ragsdale 21…Dudley out-scoring the opposition 83-21 on the season….

Reidsville 58, McMichael 7

Northwest Guilford 53, Western Guilford 21

Glenn 52, Walkertown 0

Eastern Guilford 50, Cedar Ridge 0…..EG over the opposition 94-0 on the season…..

Plus you had a wild score with Southeast Guilford topping Smith, 11-6….

Solid win for Page over Northern Guilford, 38-27…..

Big road win for Grimsley, 24-21 at Asheboro…

Mount Tabor with an ease past you win, 21-17 over East Forsyth….

Some wild and crazy numbers on this Friday Night Finish…

Look at the numbers from Javondre Paige from Page High School, who had 336 totals yards and then you turn around and look at Gerald Simpson from Dudley and he had 334 totals yards….

(Page at Dudley next Friday night.)

Paige from Page with 158 rushing yards on 18 carries and 178 yards passing going 11-18….Simpson from Dudley with 136 yards and 3 TD’s rushing and Simpson had 198 yards passing and three more TD’s….6 TD’s for Simpson tonight….Paige with 2 TD’s passing and 1 TD running….

Jakob Lenard from Northern with 202 yards passing and 4 TD’s…..Lenard was being pressured all night long, but he did connect for the 4 TD’s and he hit JJ Jullian for 2 TD’s and JJ had 86 yards receiving….Trent Gibson and Sincere Davis both had 84 yards rushing for Page….For Dudley, you had Zariek Rush with 179 yards on 17 carries and he scored 3 TD’s….Malachi Manness with 3 TD’s rushing for Ragsdale vs. the Dudley Defense…

Christian Herbin with his 4th Interception of the season for the NG Nighthawks…..

Got any other key numbers for us????? Let’s share them here……