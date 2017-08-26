Football In Focus – Thursday – August 24, 2017 – The Videos

Our new home for Football In Focus is Kickback Jack’s.



Andy Durham interviews Joe Sirera from the News and Record’s High School Xtra. Recorded live on August 24, 2017 at KickBack Jack’s on Battleground Avenue in Greensboro, NC.



Andy Durham interviews Tre Turner from Northwest Guilford High School. Recorded live on August 24, 2017 at KickBack Jack’s on Battleground Avenue in Greensboro, NC.



Andy Durham interviews Alan Tisdale from Page High School. Recorded live on August 24, 2017 at KickBack Jack’s on Battleground Avenue in Greensboro, NC.



Andy Durham interviews Nile Harris from Grimsley High School. Recorded live on August 24, 2017 at KickBack Jack’s on Battleground Avenue in Greensboro, NC.



Andy Durham interviews DJ Crossen from Dudley High School,. Recorded live on August 24, 2017 at KickBack Jack’s on Battleground Avenue in Greensboro, NC.