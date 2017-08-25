Thomas Hennigan(Northwest Guilford HS) turning heads for Appalachian State Mountaineers in Boone

from Bret Strelow at the Winston-Salem Journal and CLICK HERE to read all of this post and it is a good one…

BOONE — An overtime loss to open the 2016 season put Justin Watts in a bad mood, but Appalachian State’s receivers coach felt better the following night.

Watching the performance of Northwest Guilford senior Thomas Hennigan, who had committed to the Mountaineers four months earlier, gave Watts a glimpse into a potentially bright future.

Nearly a year after his dominant showing in a rivalry win against Northern Guilford removed some of the sting from what Watts had witnessed in a Thursday night loss at Tennessee, Hennigan has practically assured himself of a spot in App State’s receiver rotation as a true freshman.

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, he has repeatedly turned heads through three-plus weeks of practices and scrimmages.

“I didn’t know how soon he would be special here,” Watts said, “but I believe it’s going to be sooner rather than later.”