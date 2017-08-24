High School Football Tonight Scores with JV and Varsity going on:Send us your scores
Varsity Football…
Final:Southwest Guilford 20, High Point Andrews 6
SWG(1-1)/HPA(0-2)
4th Quarter:SWG 20, HP Andrews 6
Halftime:Southwest Guilford 12, High Point Andrews 6
SWG going with the freshman QB Devin Flowers…
JV Football looking for the scores….
Grimsley 34, Asheboro 14
Grimsley(1-1)…..Courtesy of former Coach Moody…Drove up to Grimsley and grabbed this score from the former Coach and QB….
Page 41, Northern Guilford 14
Page(2-0)/NG(1-1)
Courtesy of Robert Stutts
Southeast Guilford has Talent said,
Final
Southeast Guilford 12 Smith 0
