High School Football Tonight Scores with JV and Varsity going on:Send us your scores

Final:Southwest Guilford 20, High Point Andrews 6

SWG(1-1)/HPA(0-2)

4th Quarter:SWG 20, HP Andrews 6

Halftime:Southwest Guilford 12, High Point Andrews 6

SWG going with the freshman QB Devin Flowers

Grimsley 34, Asheboro 14

Grimsley(1-1)

Page 41, Northern Guilford 14

Page(2-0)/NG(1-1)

Courtesy of Robert Stutts