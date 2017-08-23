Three Football Games this Week at GreensboroSports Radio and Football in Focus Show returns on Thursday from KickBack Jacks

Football games to listen to this week from GreensboroSports Radio….

Thursday night you can catch Southwest Guilford vs. High Point Andrews at Simeon Stadium in High Point with Kris Walser and Coach Daryl Steele on the call and the pre-game will hit at 7pm and the kickoff comes your way at 7:30 with the T. Wingate Andrews Red Raiders hosting the Cowboys, from Southwest Guilford….Click on GreensboroSports Radio 2 to get the call on Thursday night…..Kris and the Coach on Thursday night with the Cowboys and Red Raiders from High Point, on GreensboroSports Radio….

On Friday night you catch Kris and the Coach back at Simeon Stadium again for the Southern Guilford at High Point Central football game….Check out Kris and ‘The Coach’ on Friday with the Bison-Storm pre-game at 7 and the kickoff comes your way at 7:30pm….

Be sure to Click On GreensboroSports Radio 2 for their game on Friday….Kris and ‘The Coach’ on Friday night, on GreensboroSports Radio……

Also on Thursday night we will have our “Football in Focus Show” back on the schedule coming to you from KickBack Jacks on Battleground Avenue…..We will kickoff the new shows at 6pm with Joe Sirera, from the News and Record’s High School Xtra Section and we will take a look and Joe’s takes on the games from last week and look ahead to this Friday night in Guilford County…..

Show available on GreensboroSports Radio 1, just go to

GreensboroSports Radio and Click On the link and you are there…Looking to also have ‘talk time’ with Tre Turner, from Northwest Guilford High School, DJ Crossen, from Dudley High School, Alan Tisdale, from Page High School and Nile Harris, coming our way in from Grimsley High School….

Football in Focus, from KickBack Jacks, on Thursday night, beginning at 6pm and you can tune in and listen at GreensboroSports Radio and the show will be available for Replay and YouTube Video Features with all the guests, all available on Friday after the show….

LIVE from KickBack Jacks on Thursday on GreensboroSports Radio…..And KickBack Jacks will have the Mayweather-McGregor Fight available for viewing LIVE on Saturday night…..Check out KickBack Jacks for the Mayweather-McGregor Fight, on Saturday night, and you can, get there early…..

And last but not least, we will have LIVE coverage of the Northern Guilford at Page high school football game on Friday night, from Marion Kirby Stadium, on the Page campus…..Pre-game for Page-Northern Guilford will be 6:45pm and the kickoff will be coming your way at 7:30pm….

This will be our Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Game of the Week, on Greensboro Sports Radio….

Page hosting NG and Page coming off of that OT win up at Davie County last Friday night and Northern pulled off a comeback, after being down 15-3, the Nighthawks battled back to win 16-15 at Grimsley…..Key Guilford County Connection Game on Friday night from Page and will have it for you along with Dennis White, on GreensboroSports Radio 1…..

The Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football Game of the Week featuring Page-Northern Guilford on Friday night with Dennis White, from “The Kirb”, and here on GreensboroSports Radio 1….