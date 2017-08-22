Final Summer Baseball Rankings for Kernersville Bulldogs(45-7) and #11 in the Nation

The final summer college baseball games have been completed and the National Rating and Rankings of Teams has been completed by the Collegiate Summer Baseball publication staffs and released today! The Kernersville Bulldogs Champions of the Carolina Virginia Collegiate league with a 45-7 record this summer becomes the # 11 club in the country! The Bulldogs finished with the third most wins in the country and had the second highest winning percentage of all teams playing this summer. The Bulldogs of Coach Dustin Ijames had an exceptional developing Pitching staff one that averaged over 8 strikeouts per game and and held opponents to a.200 batting average. The Bulldogs brought an inexperienced squad into a fine defensive unit and also developed a club that late in the year upped its team batting average to .275 on the summer!

